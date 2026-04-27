GameSquare Announces Record Q1 2026 Bookings of Over $10 Million for its GameSquare Experiences Division

Record bookings in GameSquare Experiences driven by expanding blue-chip client roster, increasing demand by video game publishers, and the integrated value of digital-to-physical campaigns

Since its establishment in Q1 2024, GSX has rapidly scaled, increasing its recurring client base by more than 3x and growing revenue by approximately 14x

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”) today announced record first quarter 2026 bookings for its GameSquare Experiences division (GSX), highlighting continued growth momentum across its experiential marketing platform. As a core part of GameSquare’s vertically integrated platform, GSX connects creators, content, data, and experiential execution to drive measurable ROI for brands and video game publishers, reinforcing the Company’s position as a differentiated leader in next-generation media and marketing.

In the first quarter of 2026, GSX generated over $10 million in new bookings, reflecting strong demand from leading video game publishers and global brands looking to connect with Gen Z and digital-first audiences. GSX currently serves two of the largest video game publishers in the world, underscoring its growing relevance within the global gaming ecosystem.

GSX is also capitalizing on the powerful intersection of creators and live experiences, helping traditional lifestyle brands translate digital influence into real-world engagement. As marketing budgets shift toward experiential and creator-led campaigns, brands are increasingly prioritizing authentic and measurable connections with consumers. GSX is perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand by leveraging GameSquare’s integrated platform to deliver campaigns that combine digital reach with real-world impact.

“After a transformative fourth quarter for GameSquare, we’re thrilled to start 2026 with this level of momentum at GSX,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Across GameSquare, our teams are delivering innovative solutions that help global brands connect with hard-to-reach, digital-native audiences. Supported by our integrated platform, GSX is creating campaigns that blend content, creators, and real-world activations to drive measurable engagement and ROI. We’re excited by the value we’re delivering for clients and the growing demand we’re seeing across industries.”

GSX has established itself as a leader in bridging the gap between digital (URL) and physical (IRL) engagement, delivering integrated campaigns that combine creator-led content, media strategy, consumer products, and large-scale experiential activations. During the first quarter of 2026, the division executed a range of programs, including live events, hybrid experiences, and digital-first campaigns designed to unify online and offline communities.

The division’s ability to connect brands with hard-to-reach Gen Z audiences continues to differentiate its offering. By leveraging strategic partnerships with top creators and influencers, alongside proprietary data and analytics from platforms such as Stream Hatchet, GameSquare delivers measurable engagement and strong return on investment for clients.

“Leveraging our internal technology assets supports GameSquare’s differentiated approach that is both creative and data-driven,” added Kenna. “Every campaign is tailored to specific audience insights and client objectives, ensuring that brands not only reach their target audiences, but resonate with them in authentic and meaningful ways, while maximizing ROI for our clients. We believe our growth rate and client retention showcase that our approach is resonating with leading brands and we are excited by the global opportunity GSX is pursuing.”

Since its establishment in the first quarter of 2024, GSX has rapidly scaled, increasing its recurring client base by more than 3x and growing revenue by approximately 14x. The division has quickly become a core driver of revenue, margin, and profitability for GameSquare.

Looking ahead, GSX enters the remainder of 2026 with a robust pipeline of campaigns and strategic collaborations, positioning the division for continued expansion and impact as brands increasingly prioritize authentic engagement with next-generation audiences.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s future repurchases of its common stock, future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company’s ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of Company’s vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company’s portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company’s key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company’s most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

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