GameSquare Announces Growing Momentum for Stream Hatchet’s Managed Services

Year-to-Date, Stream Hatchet has partnered with some of the world’s leading game publishers to generate $4.4 million in managed services revenue

Growing market needs and successful campaigns support strong pipeline for Stream Hatchet’s expanding capabilities

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), (“GameSquare”, or the “Company”), a next-generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced strong momentum for managed services provided by Stream Hatchet, a wholly-owned subsidiary. To date, revenue from managed services has grown to $4.4 million from just $730,000 in all of 2024. This expansion reflects Stream Hatchet’s unique offerings and powerful capabilities.

“Growing managed services reflect the strength of our platform and Stream Hatchet’s evolution from a data analytics provider to a full-service marketing engine capable of delivering value to customers on a global scale,” stated GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna. “The addition of managed services has opened the door to multiple seven-figure opportunities in our pipeline. We anticipate strong growth in this area throughout 2025 and beyond. Furthermore, these engagements are expected to serve as a foundation for long-term SaaS and integrated marketing relationships with major game publishers in the future.”

Stream Hatchet has provided managed services to some of the largest global game publishers including Capcom, Annapurna Interactive, and other Tier 1 game publishers. Across these campaigns, Stream Hatchet has partnered with over 100 Creators who have generated over 200 social media posts / live streams helping amplify the launch of popular gaming titles. In addition, Stream Hatchet offers powerful analytic capabilities and creator relationship management solutions, which provides brands and marketers with a core platform to discover, manage, measure, and drive revenue from influencers across all major live streaming and social platforms.

Stream Hatchet’s success is driving growing interest in their capabilities from new and existing brand partners and video game publishers. These trends are supporting a growing pipeline of opportunities and management expects annual revenue from managed service partnerships to increase throughout 2025.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare’s (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners’ return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare’s largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 16 platforms. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and influencer intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry’s most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company’s ability to execute on its business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company’s portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company’s key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company’s most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire