GameAbove Entertainment Appoints Matt Shepard as CEO

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GameAbove Entertainment is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Shepard as its new Chief Executive Officer. Shepard, a distinguished sports executive and celebrated broadcaster, brings decades of experience and a deep connection to the sports and entertainment world to this leadership role.

Matt Shepard is a highly respected sports executive and broadcaster with over 25 years of experience as a prominent voice in Michigan sports. He is best known for his play-by-play work with the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Eastern Michigan University football, and University of Michigan basketball, where his storytelling ability and deep knowledge of the game have earned him widespread recognition. Renowned for his meticulous preparation, professionalism, and diligence, Shepard has built a reputation as one of the most versatile and trusted figures in sports media. His passion for connecting with audiences and elevating sports experience makes him a dynamic leader and innovator in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Shepard to the GameAbove Entertainment family,” said GameAbove Founder and Chairman Keith J. Stone. “Matt’s sports broadcasting and experience and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our mission to revolutionize the entertainment industry. His high-level of quality, preparation, attention to detail, and utmost professionalism with everything he’s involved in, combined with his remarkable talent as a storyteller, will make him a fantastic addition to our Entertainment division leadership team.”

As CEO, Shepard will oversee GameAbove Entertainment’s growing portfolio of films and video content while remaining in Michigan. Shepard’s appointment signals a bold step forward for the organization as it continues to expand its footprint and deliver innovative, memorable experiences to audiences worldwide.

“I am honored to join GameAbove Entertainment,” said Shepard. “This is an incredible opportunity to combine my passion for sports and storytelling with a dynamic team that is dedicated to making a difference in the industry. I look forward to working with the talented team members to achieve new heights and create transformative media experiences for fans and communities alike.”

Shepard adds, “Keith’s willingness to allow me to still broadcast allows me to stay connected to sports and entertainment, which will benefit GameAbove. That’s what matters most to me: finding ways to expand the GameAbove brand and the high-quality production work we provide.”

Shepard’s career is a testament to his dedication to sports, his remarkable ability to connect with audiences, and his unwavering commitment to fostering positive change. His leadership is expected to drive GameAbove Entertainment toward unprecedented success.

GameAbove Entertainment is dedicated to expanding its portfolio by partnering with film and content distributors, networks, and established producers and directors. Additionally, GameAbove Entertainment invests in projects and entities that seek to produce and distribute award-winning content globally.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. CapStone Holdings Inc. is the parent company of GameAbove. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com.

GameAbove Entertainment is an award-winning sports film production company, delivering cinematic storytelling that captivates global audiences. GameAbove Entertainment aspires to tell compelling stories and is committed to delivering high-quality, impactful programming. Recent work includes ECHL Unfiltered and Iceman: A George Gervin Story.

