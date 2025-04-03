GalaxyCon Welcomes New Hires as Company Expansion Continues

Eight new hires bring decades of experience in the live event space and beyond.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer fan engagement company, has announced a string of new hires as the company’s rapid growth and expansion continues. These new hires will help bolster the company’s roster as it prepares for an increase in the number of its fan-first festivals in 2025 and beyond.

The new additions to the GalaxyCon team are:

Jann Jones joins as Sr. Director of Creator Talent and Publishing. With over two decades of publishing experience at industry giants like DC Entertainment, Disney Publishing, Viz Media, and Legendary Entertainment to her recent roles at video game publishers Krafton and Bungie, she lives and breathes pop culture.

Ansley Newland joins as Programming Manager. She is an award-winning event producer with over 10 years of experience including the City of Toronto, Fan Expo, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, and most recently, the Toronto International Festival of Authors.

Danielle Garbett joins as Live Event Manager. She has been working in events since 2014, most recently working in operations and promotions for both WasabiCon and Fan Expo events.

Chris Carruthers joins as Business Development & Sponsorship Manager. He has been working in fandom events since he was 16 years old, most recently serving as Programming Coordinator at Fan Expo.

Danielle Vandeluyster joins as Marketing Manager. With over a decade of experience in pop culture events, marketing, social media, and event programming coordination, she most recently worked as a Marketing and Programming Coordinator at Green Mustard Entertainment, Inc., managing marketing campaigns, social media, and programming logistics for Wasabi Anime and Fan Expo.

Zane Riley joins as Merchandise Manager. He has managed conventions for over 10 years including WrestleCon, WrestleCade, and Starrcast. Zane also currently serves as All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Merchandise and Live Event Manager, a position he’s held for the past 2 years.

Shawn Pierre joins as Junior Graphic Designer. He has spent over a decade in music and nightlife creating illustrations, VFX, and promo materials. Shawn joins GalaxyCon from Coyo Taco.

Alexandra Stellrecht joins as Executive Assistant. She is a recently returned Peace Corps Volunteer, where she taught English and led community projects focused on education and public health in Cambodia.

“This is an extremely talented, diverse, and experienced group of new hires, and we couldn’t be more excited to add them to our team,” said Mike Broder, President and Founder of GalaxyCon. “2024 was a record year for us, and we look forward to continuing to build on this success with the hardest working team in our industry.”

GalaxyCon has expanded its footprint across the country in 2025 with 18 shows scheduled, including brand-new markets including Chicago, IL, New Orleans, LA, Philadelphia, PA, Cleveland, OH, St. Louis, MO, Savannah, GA, as well as new exciting partnerships.

“GalaxyCon events brought in over $42 million dollars to local economies in 2024,” said Peter Katz, Senior VP of GalaxyCon. “With the largest number of conventions of any one fan engagement company in store for 2025, we’re excited for our biggest year yet, and we’ve already got some surprises in store for 2026 as well!”

GalaxyCon also recently hit another impressive company milestone in March 2025, reaching over 1 million followers on TikTok .

“Our team continues to take our marketing efforts to new heights,” said Michael Vendette, Vice President of Marketing. “I’m extremely proud of the community of fans that we’ve created, and we look forward to continuing to put out the best content in the business.”

For GalaxyCon’s full 2025 schedule and for ticket information, please visit www.galaxycon.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Burkhardt. 610-730-3709

justin@superconventions.com

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC

GalaxyCon LLC is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States, uniting celebrities and fans in celebration of fandom. Events in cities like Columbus, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans per show.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con—it’s a celebration of fandom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galaxycon-welcomes-new-hires-as-company-expansion-continues-302419889.html

SOURCE GalaxyCon LLC