Gal Gadot Featured in Groundbreaking 50-Destination In-Flight Safety Video, Shot in Just Two Days With Voia’s AI Technology

EL AL Israel Airlines turned to Voia to bring an ambitious creative vision tailored to travelers to life, achieving in days what would have taken weeks while overcoming the limits of time, scheduling, and traditional filmmaking

Voia’s technology integrates directly into production, streamlining every stage to maximize creativity, efficiency, and scale for today’s leading storytellers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, EL AL Israel Airlines and Voia, the next generation of virtual production technology, announced they have shot a new destination-inspired safety video campaign for EL AL flights around the world. Powered by Voia, the Hollywood-grade production features top talent Gal Gadot, Rotem Sela, Lior Raz, and Deni Avdija. This marks the first time AI has driven a live-action set at scale.

“We started Voia to break the bounds of visual storytelling,” said Avner Braverman, CEO of Voia. “It was so great working on this project with EL AL. The team brought on amazing vision and creativity and together we did something no airline has ever done before.”

“Voia gives filmmakers a level of creative control and efficiency that simply didn’t exist before,” said Scot Barbour, Chief Evangelist at Voia. “I wish I had this 20 years ago— it would have changed everything about how we worked on set and brought stories to life.”

Peach, a creative content agency built at the intersection of storytelling and technology, immediately realized that Voia’s technology and platform could bring EL AL’s ambitious vision to life and brought the platform forward as the solution. EL AL tasked Voia with a creative challenge to reinvent the in-flight safety video into something travelers would actually want to watch, while also producing 50 personal, engaging, impossible-to-ignore versions. Working on set alongside the director and crew, Voia’s AI production engine captured performances once and transformed the footage into 50 destination-specific films. What would have taken weeks of travel and filming was completed in two days, saving time and resources while delivering the creative quality of a full-scale Hollywood shoot.

“This is a groundbreaking global initiative – the first time an airline has used artificial intelligence to create in-flight safety videos personalized to each passenger’s destination,” said Nadav Hanin, VP Marketing and Digital at EL AL. “Instead of one uniform video for all routes, every traveler will experience a different safety video that reflects the sights and spirit of the country they’re flying to. It transforms a routine part of the flight into a personalized, inspiring, and more meaningful experience.”

The resulting campaign is an attention-grabbing cinematic series with leading talent Gal Gadot, Rotem Sela, Lior Raz, and Deni Avdija that came to life through seamless collaboration between technology, production, and talent.

“This campaign sits at the intersection of technology, entertainment, and storytelling,” said Eyal Saada, CEO, Peach by BBDO. “It proves what’s possible when innovation meets imagination, a new wave of production that connects with audiences in bold and meaningful ways.”

Voia makes filmmaking faster, more accessible, and more efficient while maximizing creativity. Its production engine works directly alongside directors, producers, and crews on set, connecting cameras and rendering scenes in real time. By integrating AI into the filmmaking process rather than replacing it, Voia allows filmmakers to visualize and adapt their vision instantly, reducing cost and complexity while keeping human performance and creative intent at the center. Unlike tools built for animation or social content, Voia was designed for live-action production, enabling real-time visualization from capture to final render.

The campaign demonstrates how AI-driven filmmaking can expand what brands and studios can achieve. Founded by Silicon Valley veterans, and joined by former entertainment and media executives, Voia is already in active use across Hollywood and major commercial productions.

About Voia

Voia is a next-generation virtual production technology company that merges Silicon Valley innovation with Hollywood artistry. Founded by technologists who built and sold companies to Twitter, IBM, and VMWare, and creative leaders from Apple, Netflix, Disney, and Sony, Voia is redefining how live-action filmmaking happens. Its advanced platform connects directly to the camera, automating every stage of production from previz to post with real-time visualization of actors in 3D environments, and can be seamlessly integrated by filmmakers on set. Trusted by major studios and leading brands, Voia makes filmmaking faster, leaner, and more human while preserving the artistry and intent that make stories unforgettable. For more information, please visit www.voia.com.

About EL AL Israel Airlines

EL AL Israel Airlines, Israel’s national airline, established in 1948 alongside the State of Israel, offers more non-stop flights than any other airline to/from Israel. EL AL flies to over 50 destinations, and operates flights both domestically and internationally. EL AL embodies Israel’s values of innovation and caring and is known for its genuine Israeli hospitality. In 2017, EL AL commenced to receive the 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, renewing its fleet of aircraft. For more information, visit: www.elal.com.

About Peach by BBDO

Peach is a creative content agency built at the intersection of storytelling and technology.

We partner with leading brands to create culturally resonant work powered by smart insights, digital creativity, and advanced production capabilities, including AI-driven formats.

Peach is part of the BBDO network and represents a new generation of agencies — where content, innovation, and technology work together to move brands forward.

Media Contact:

Eden Hoffman

ehoffman@bambergervlasto.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gal-gadot-featured-in-groundbreaking-50-destination-in-flight-safety-video-shot-in-just-two-days-with-voias-ai-technology-302620909.html

SOURCE Voia