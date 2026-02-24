GAINS Closes Record 2025 with Strong Customer Expansion, Breakout AI Adoption, and Momentum into 2026

Q4 marks the largest quarter in company history as customers achieve material performance improvements across their supply chains

GAINS, an AI-powered supply chain performance optimization company, closed 2025 with its strongest quarter in company history, achieving 146% of Q4 plan and building significant momentum into 2026.

2025 was a year defined by performance. Across manufacturing, distribution, and service-intensive supply chains, GAINS customers reduced inventory, improved service levels, strengthened working capital efficiency, and improved the reliability of their operating promises. Customers saw measurable, material improvements embedded directly into how they make decisions.

“We are only successful because our customers are successful,” said Dave Shrager, CEO of GAINS. “Our mission is to drive rapid results and substantial improvements in the performance of our customers’ supply chains. 2025 was a record year for GAINS because more customers delivered bigger, measurable outcomes. When they improve service, reduce inventory, and increase the reliability of their decisions, that performance shows up in results.”

He continued: “When companies anchor on decisions and measurable outcomes, everything changes,” said Shrager. “AI does not belong in a lab disconnected from operations. It belongs inside the decisions that shape service, inventory, and working capital. We bring together operations research, data science, decision science, and AI into disciplined decision processes that drive performance. That is the intersection where we operate, and that is why customers expand with us.”

Expansion Fueled by Results

Growth in 2025 came from two places: new customers committing to measurable performance improvement, and existing customers expanding their footprint with GAINS because of impact and proven outcomes from previous GAINS deployments.

GAINS ended the year with a record number of customers holding multiple investments across its portfolio. These were not exploratory technology add-ons. They were deliberate expansions to address additional, high-value decisions across the supply chain.

Customers expanding in 2025 included Honda, Keurig Dr Pepper, Continental Battery, MJH, Border States, Belron, TW Metals, Reece, ACR, and Rexel, among others.

These organizations operate where inventory decisions sit at the intersection of cost, complexity, and service. When variability increases and customer expectations tighten, decisions compound. The companies that can quantify trade-offs, simulate scenarios, and execute with discipline win on both service and working capital. That is where GAINS operates.

Expansion followed improved performance. Customers achieved measurable improvements in service reliability, inventory productivity, and lead time accuracy, then chose to extend those capabilities into adjacent decisions across planning and design.

AI Applied Where Decisions Drive Performance

In 2025, GAINS continued to invest in an AI foundation that integrates operations research, data science, decision science, and artificial intelligence into unified decision processes.

Rather than positioning AI as a standalone layer, GAINS embeds agent-based capabilities directly into the flow of data, optimization, and execution. Decisions are informed, simulated, tested, and deployed within a disciplined performance framework.

Lead Time Prediction (LTP), released for general availability early in the year, grew more than 600% within twelve months. The solution continuously learns from operational data at the SKU-location level to improve supplier promise accuracy and manage variability without excess inventory.

In one deployment, a customer achieved a $21 million inventory reduction alongside an 18% decrease in lost sales, generating more than 900% ROI within months while maintaining business continuity.

Two additional AI-centric offerings, Supply Decision Automation (PO Automation) and Demand Prediction, generated meaningful first-year outcomes for our customers. Customers were seeing 20-30% forecast error improvement and more resilient S&OP decisions with GAINS’ Demand Prediction offering and 80% workload reduction, faster PO cycles, and consistent, constraint-aware order execution with the Supply Decisions Automation service. These solutions recommend, automate, and explain supply and demand decisions at scale, enabling planners to shift from reactive exception management to higher-value performance stewardship.

Under the hood, GAINS assembles these capabilities through an integrated decision architecture that:

Unifies data, models, and business rules into a governed foundation

Connects planning and design decisions into coordinated workflows

Tests and hardens policies in simulation before production deployment

The objective remains constant: durable, measurable performance improvement.

A Discipline of Decision Engineering

“2025 validated our approach,” Shrager said. “Companies that embedded AI into real planning and design decisions saw tangible improvements in service reliability, inventory productivity, and financial performance. This is not about experimentation. It is about execution.”

He added, “Our role is to help organizations move from isolated models to coordinated decisions, from analytics to action. That shift is what fueled a record year for GAINS, and it is the foundation for the results our customers will continue to deliver in 2026.”

As volatility, variability, and complexity persist, GAINS remains focused on enabling organizations to design and execute supply chain decisions that are measurable, repeatable, and aligned to business performance.

About GAINS

GAINS is an AI-powered supply chain performance optimization software company. Wherever inventory matters, we help organizations improve service reliability, inventory productivity, and working capital performance by embedding operations research, data science, decision science, and artificial intelligence directly into supply chain decisions.

Our platform supports global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service-intensive organizations operating at the intersection of cost, complexity, and service. By connecting planning and design decisions into measurable performance workflows, GAINS enables companies to drive durable outcomes across their supply chains.

For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved.

