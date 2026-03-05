GAINESVILLE (FL), WE’RE COMING FOR YOU! American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Rolls into Gainesville with 4X NHRA World Champion Matt Hagan for a High-Energy Meet & Greet at Total Wine & More

Beer. Horsepower. America. American Rebel Light Beer and Matt Hagan Ignite Gainesville Ahead of NHRA Gatornationals Weekend

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), the force behind American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Patriotic Beer, is bringing the horsepower to North Florida this Thursday, March 5th at Total Wine & More in Gainesville, Florida.

Fans are invited to meet 4-time NHRA World Champion Matt Hagan – driver of the American Rebel Light Funny Car for TSR Nitro Racing – at Total Wine & More (3965 Plaza Blvd, Suite 10, Gainesville, FL 32608) from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Swing by, grab a cold case of American Rebel Light, hang with the champ, snap photos, and soak in the patriotic vibes.

PLUS – one lucky fan will walk away with two tickets to the 2026 NHRA Gatornationals!

“This is exactly the kind of high-octane, fan-first activation that’s fueling Rebel Light’s rapid national rollout,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel. “Matt Hagan is a proven winner and a true American Rebel, our beer will be flying off shelves at Total Wine, and we’re just getting started. Gainesville – get ready to Rebel Up! We’re coming for you!”

The event highlights American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer’s surging momentum in the beer space, with strong retail partnerships, motorsports visibility, and growing consumer demand for a premium domestic light lager that proudly stands for American values.

Event Details

What: Matt Hagan Meet & Greet

When: Thursday, March 5th, 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Where: Total Wine & More, 3965 Plaza Blvd, Suite 10, Gainesville, FL 32608

Come early, come thirsty, and come ready to celebrate with American Rebel – America’s Patriotic Brand™, Matt Hagan.

WHAT’S IN THE CAN: A BETTER‑FOR‑YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN – Just like Matt Hagan!

American Rebel Light Beer is America’s Patriotic Beer-crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy‑drinking domestic light lager with a “better‑for‑you” profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit.

American Rebel Light Beer is positioned as a premium domestic light lager brewed for taste, quality, and consistency at scale-highlighting:

110 calories per 12 oz

4g carbs per 12 oz

4.2% ABV

100% all‑malt recipe with no adjuncts / corn syrups / rice extracts

Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and “brilliant” clarity

Brewed in La Crosse, Wisconsin by City Brewing Company with recipe development in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

About American Rebel Light Beer

Brewed for patriots who love their country, American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager-crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold-crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states and continues to expand nationwide as America’s Patriotic, “healthy-for-you” light beer brewed for patriots who love this country. Anchored by its signature brand statement “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer,” it celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring consumers to Stand Tall, Stand Proud, Be Loud.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability, accelerate placements in chains and key accounts, and build nationwide momentum through consistent execution and consumer access.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has executed distribution agreements with top-tier partners in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia and most recently Alabama.

Visit www.americanrebelbeer.com for more information.

Retail & Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross – originally known for its branded safes and personal security products – that has expanded into the beverage, apparel, and accessories markets. In 2024, the company introduced American Rebel Light Beer, a premium domestic light lager that has since launched in multiple states and is quickly gaining recognition as “America’s Patriotic Beer.” American Rebel Light Beer is brewed all-natural and without adjuncts, delivering a crisp and refreshing taste that resonates with consumers’ values of freedom and quality.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Holdings continues to champion patriotic principles through its products, branding, and community engagement.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer-America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer-the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as “America’s Patriotic Brand™ to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross:

Investor Relations:

IR@americanrebel.com

www.AmericanRebelBeer.com

www.AmericanRebel.com

For more information and to find American Rebel Light near you, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Drink Responsibly.

Media Contact:

info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing, scope, execution, and anticipated success of the Company’s planned in‑store meet & greet event with 4‑time NHRA World Champion Matt Hagan at Total Wine & More in Gainesville, Florida on March 5, 2026; the anticipated benefits of the planned appearance, promotional activities, and ticket giveaway in connection with the NHRA Gatornationals weekend, including expected impacts on consumer awareness, brand engagement, trial, repeat purchases, and retail sales velocity of American Rebel Light Beer at Total Wine & More and other retail and on‑premise accounts in North Florida and throughout Florida; the anticipated benefits and effectiveness of the Company’s motorsports sponsorships, partner programs, and other brand‑activation initiatives; the Company’s expectations regarding continued national rollout, distribution momentum, and retail authorizations in existing and new markets, including the effectiveness of its distributor‑first growth strategy; and the Company’s expectations regarding future sales, growth, and financial performance.

Forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward‑looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as risks related to: the Company’s ability to execute the planned Gainesville event and related promotions on the anticipated timeline, in the anticipated manner, or at all, including the risk of cancellation, postponement, reduced attendance, or other disruptions due to weather, travel, venue or retailer decisions, staffing or operational issues, security considerations, public health considerations, or other factors; the availability, participation, and scheduling of third parties associated with the event, including Matt Hagan and related racing/team partners; the ability of the Company’s distributors, retailers, and other channel partners (including Total Wine & More) to effectively market, merchandise, and distribute American Rebel Light Beer and to achieve expected placements, authorizations, and sales results; the Company’s ability to secure, maintain, and expand retail authorizations, including the risk that anticipated placements, displays, programs, or account expansions may be delayed, modified, reduced, not implemented, or terminated; the Company’s ability to execute successful on‑premise and off‑premise programs and to achieve expected results from marketing, promotional, sponsorship, sampling, sweepstakes or giveaway, and other brand‑activation initiatives, and the risk that any such initiatives may be delayed, modified, not launched, may be restricted by retailer policies, or may not achieve expected results; the Company’s ability to convert expressions of interest, discussions, pipeline activity, and event‑generated follow‑ups into purchase orders, sustained distribution, reorders, and profitable sales; production delays, supply chain disruptions, packaging availability constraints, and the Company’s ability to maintain adequate inventory levels to meet demand; regulatory and quality approvals; changes in consumer preferences; competitive pressures in the beverage industry; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain required federal, state, and local permits and licenses, and to comply with evolving laws and regulations governing alcoholic beverages, including distribution restrictions, advertising limitations, and excise taxes; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity, manage cash flows, and access capital when needed on acceptable terms, and the risk of dilution in connection with any future financings; the impact of the reverse stock split on the liquidity, trading volume, and volatility of the Company’s common stock; the Company’s receipt of a Nasdaq delisting notice, the risk that the Company’s appeal and Nasdaq Hearings Panel hearing may not be successful, and the risk that the Company may be unable to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements (including minimum bid price, market value, stockholders’ equity, and other criteria); risks associated with a potential delisting from Nasdaq and the Company’s contingency planning for seeking quotation or listing on the OTC Markets, including reduced liquidity, increased volatility, and adverse effects on the Company’s ability to raise capital; the risk of delays, disruptions, or errors by the Company’s transfer agent, DTC, or brokerage firms in processing the reverse stock split or distributing any rounding adjustments; the dilutive effect of rounding up fractional shares or providing round‑lot shareholder protection; and general economic, market, and industry conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q and Current Reports on Form 8‑K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‑looking statements except as required by law.

#DrinkRebelLightBeer #AmericanRebelLight #GainesvilleTakeover #NHRA #MattHagan #AndyRoss #AREB #TotalWine #Florida #GatorNationals #NASDAQ #TotalWineandMore #Beer #PatrioticBeer

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire