Gabrielle Franze Makes the Case for Dogs in First Responder Mental Health Support

Deltona, Florida-based Firefighter and Paramedic Gabrielle Franze shares why trained emotional support dogs may be an underused resource for emergency services personnel.

Gabrielle Franze:

The Problem Is Real, and It Is Not Going Away

Emergency responders absorb a sustained psychological load that does not always surface immediately or in obvious ways. Firefighters and paramedics routinely process traumatic calls, high-stakes decisions, and prolonged operational stress without accessible support immediately following. Franze has experienced this dynamic firsthand and speaks about it directly.

The weight accumulates over time without exception. A difficult call may not register as significant in the moment, but that same call, compounded across dozens of similar experiences, can generate responses that are difficult to trace back to the original source. This delayed processing is common in high-stress professions and is rarely addressed through traditional wellness programming alone.

Progress is being made to recognize the impacts on the emotional well-being of first responders, but there is room for non-traditional options that don’t require asking for help. Asking for help is often difficult for first responders to do. Emotional support canines can close the gap that exists between having to ask for help, and simply accepting help from an emotional support canine that is already on site. It can be accessible and casual enough to not “out” someone who may not be willing to admit that they are struggling.

What Trained Dogs Actually Offer

Franze’s work with Redline K9 Dog Training in Deltona, Florida is built around training her own dogs to fill in this gap. Her business focus is on obedience, but for her own dogs, it is on training for support. Not therapy, but support. The distinction is meaningful. A trained emotional support dog is not a clinical intervention. It is a consistent, low-barrier resource that can reduce tension, interrupt stress cycles, is non-judgemental, and can provide a grounding presence after difficult shifts.

Her dog Nova is certified as an emotional support service dog through the Orlando Health Hospital System. Nova’s certification represents a clinical acknowledgment that trained canines serve a legitimate function in healthcare and one day, in emergency service environments. Her dog Rip is currently in training for disaster recovery search and rescue, which demands a different set of skills but the same foundation: sustained trust, reliable behavior under pressure, and a dog that performs consistently. Working dog jobs have to fit the inherent talents that are unique to the dog personally. Not every dog is a good fit.

Franze’s position is not theoretical. She trains these dogs daily and uses that training to understand precisely what unique traits each dog has that will or will not make them effective in a high-stress professional context.

A Framework That Anyone Can Adapt

Franze recommends that first responder organizations consider canine support programs and begin with three practical questions. Does the program use dogs trained specifically for the stressors of emergency service work? Is the training built on sustainable, knowledge-based methods rather than compliance through force? And is there a structured plan for maintaining the dog’s readiness and well-being over time?

These are the same questions she applies to her own program. The answers determine whether the dog is a genuine resource or a well-intentioned gesture that does not hold up under actual operational conditions.

Take the First Step This Week

If you work in fire service, emergency medicine, or public safety and are considering canine support resources for your team or department, start by evaluating what is currently available in your region. Research programs that emphasize working dog certification and first responder-specific training. Share this information with a colleague who might benefit and advocate for these programs.

About Gabrielle Franze

Gabrielle Franze is a Firefighter and Paramedic with the Orange County Fire Department in Orange County, Florida, and the founder of Redline K9 Dog Training in Deltona, Florida. She holds Florida State Paramedic licensure and multiple emergency service certifications. Her canine training work focuses on emotional support, search and rescue, and obedience. She is an advocate for canine support programs across the nation for all firefighters. More information is available at gabriellefranze.com.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Franze

info@gabriellefranze.com

https://www.gabriellefranze.com/

SOURCE: Gabrielle Franze

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