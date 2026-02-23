GA-ASI and USAF Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming With F-22 and MQ-20 In Joint Autonomy Exercise

In collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) conducted its latest demonstration performing an autonomous mission out of Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California using its MQ-20 Avenger® unmanned jet and an F-22 Raptor equipped with the latest government reference autonomy software. The test, which showcased Manned-Unmanned Teaming between the F-22 and MQ-20, leveraged autonomy and the tactical data link to enable coordination between the platforms.

The mission included a live engagement between the MQ-20 and the F-22 as the command aircraft flown by an onboard human pilot, highlighting the ability to receive and execute teaming commands.

“We appreciate the flawless execution of this mission using the government’s advanced autonomous systems,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “This demo featured the integration of mission elements and the ability of autonomy to utilize onboard sensors to make independent decisions and execute commands from the F-22.”

The demonstration showcased Manned-Unmanned Teaming and rapid software integration between the MQ-20 and the F-22, and a tactical data link used for communication and coordination between military platforms. The MQ-20 successfully exchanged messages with the F-22, and the F-22 was able to send autonomy commands to the MQ-20 via the Autonodyne Bashi Pilot Vehicle Interface (PVI), directing the MQ-20 to execute tactical maneuvers and adjust waypoints, and perform Combat Air Patrol (CAP) and airborne threat engagement tasks.

This demonstration highlighted the potential of CCAs to act as force multipliers for manned platforms, enabling collaboration between autonomous systems and human pilots. GA-ASI’s MQ-20 Avenger unmanned jet has served as a surrogate CCA for more than five years, both before and since the arrival of GA-ASI’s purpose-built XQ-67A and YFQ-42A aircraft.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world’s foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®, XQ-67A, and YFQ-42A. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

# # #

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire