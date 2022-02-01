Future Technologies Designs and Delivers Multiple Private 5G Networks for Chemical Clients in North America

Future Technologies Enables Connected Worker, Remote Worker, and Industrial Automation to enhance worker safety and operational efficiency through network transformation.

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#industrialautomation—Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) announces multiple Private 5G projects in the Chemical industry in North America. Operating a chemical plant carries inherent challenges due to the nature of the materials processed, the complexity of the processes, and the potential for adverse events. Because of these challenges, ensuring worker safety and monitoring and maintaining the operational health of assets and mechanical equipment are imperative. A Private 5G network not only provides a secure, low-latency communications backbone, but also proves itself as a scalable complementary solution to support the growing adoption of mission-critical applications across operational facilities.





“Private 5G can provide a ubiquitous outdoor coverage network to complement our clients’ existing Wi-Fi and public cellular networks to deliver mission critical communications to their employees and enable a safer and more efficient workplace,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “By utilizing Private 5G as a complementary technology, we can help our clients optimize the use cases on their legacy networks and, by doing so, enable them to get the most value out of each one of their assets. We believe Private 5G is an ‘and’ decision, not an ‘or’ decision,” Mr. Cappiello added.

With 14 years of Private Cellular experience, Future Technologies utilizes a proven six step client engagement process that begins with consulting services. Many enterprise clients have business requirements that first must be translated into technical requirements and, subsequently, a plan of action. Future Technologies has a co-collaboration model that leverages the company’s Private 5G Living Lab to provide a network digital twin that includes Wi-Fi, Public Cellular, LoRaWAN, Bluetooth, Fixed Wireless, Fiber and other legacy technologies. This provides a controlled workspace to ideate from problem statement to solution without unnecessary disturbance to our client’s production networks.

“Future Technologies has taken a proactive approach to provide a real-world living lab environment to help our clients see what is possible for network transformation without disrupting their operational environment,” said Gary Hill, COO Future Technologies. “In my past experience as CTO of a large industrial client, we had to balance new technology adoption while maintaining our existing operations. Through our engagement model, we are able to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation journey with a proven methodology, robust lab networks, and our many years of practical experience working in complex industrial settings,” Mr. Hill added.

Over the last three years, Future Technologies has been partnering with their clients in the Chemical market to enable Private 4G and Private 5G solutions to transform these brownfield networks. They have seen profound momentum in this market, with the solutions first being proven through single site production deployments and now scaling across client production facilities throughout North America. Future Technologies is focused on partnering with these clients to provide a scalable and efficient way to enable this network transformation through best practice services for Site Survey, Design, Factory Acceptance Testing, Deployment and Customer Support to activate the network while minimizing downtime.

“After several years of efforts to organize our approach to this critical market segment, we’ve witnessed significant movement, from pilots to single site production networks, and now scaled production roll outs,” Ian Chan, President said. “We are focused on these industrial markets that require not only technical capabilities but, more importantly, the specific domain knowledge to work safely in these controlled workspaces to design, delivery and sustain these mission critical networks,” Mr. Chan said.

Future Technologies will be hosting an A3 Automate webinar focused on industrial automation and the optimization of enterprise workforce through Private 5G. The Nokia-sponsored webinar will feature panelists from Rockwell Automation, Georgia-Pacific, and Future Technologies. The webinar is now scheduled for March 7th 10:30am. Click here to register for Private 5G | Enabling Industrial Transformation & Workforce Optimization.

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is celebrating its 25th year in the industry, starting out as a Satellite Integrator in 1999 and growing into its current position as a Lead System Integrator (LSI) supporting Fortune 5000 and Federal Government Clients. Future Technologies specializes in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – Manufacturing, DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies has also invested into a Living Lab at its Atlanta-based headquarters to provide a showcase of Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing/MEC and, most importantly, industry specific use cases, such as Connected Worker, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions.

