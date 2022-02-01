Future Technologies announces Several Multi-Million Dollar Private 5G Awards in the Manufacturing Industry

Future Technologies utilizes Intel based solutions to lead the way in helping to revolutionize the manufacturing industry through network transformation to support industrial automation.

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#25YearsofFutureTech—Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) announces multiple multi-million-dollar Private 5G contracts for various Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 manufacturer clients in the U.S. market. Private Cellular Networks are quickly being adopted by industrial enterprise because of their ability to provide ultra-reliable, low-latency communication, enabling seamless connectivity and real-time data exchange for enhanced automation, efficiency, and overall operational agility. Future Technologies works closely with its various ecosystem partners such as Intel to deliver these end-to-end solutions to its customers, from defining network requirements to day two support.





“Future Technologies has been doing private cellular networks since 2010 and is very well positioned based on our experience to help these clients transform their networks for advanced use cases, coverage applications and network convergence of IT and OT.” said Peter Cappiello, CEO, Future Technologies. “With a growing open pipeline of over $150,000,000 in private networks, we see 2024 as our year of growth in this space to scale our capabilities to a larger portfolio of clients.”

Recent Manufacturing Related Private Cellular (4G/5G) Projects:

Fortune 100 customer project to design, furnish, delivery and sustain a 5,000,000 square foot production site to enable autonomous mobile robotics (AMR). This project is a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project that will enable this advanced use case to help drive operational efficiency in this large production facility.

Fortune 500 customer award has been fully implemented to enable an Intel architecture based private 4G/5G wireless coverage solution in their production site to enable Intel Edge AI based advanced use cases such as Computer Vision, Connected Worker, Remote Worker and Asset Management through the use of private cellular enable scanners and ruggedized tablets and software frameworks like Intel OpenVINO. This network is also connecting their manufacturing line devices (CNC, PLC) through cellular routers to take advantage of this low latency and high-capacity private cellular network.

Fortune 1000 customer award is in full production running their critical industrial automation system for their material handling use case to enable connected readers, PLC’s and digital devices. The private cellular network (4G/5G) was designed to replace a legacy outdoor Wi-Fi network that was end of life and was experiencing challenges with interference. Future Technologies designed, implemented and seamlessly cutover this network to enable this initial industrial automation use case for industrial automation and is now adding additional use cases to this new network layer to continue the clients network transformation.

Future Technologies emphasizes that Private Cellular is complementary to existing network solutions such as wired, Wi-Fi, and Public Cellular and is intended to provide an additional connectivity option. Based on Future Technologies’ 25 years’ experience in the network transformation space we see this as another step in our technology journey with our clients to help them take advantage of the best of each technology and by doing so actually extend the Lifecyle of each product by tailoring the right use case to the right network.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Future Technologies. The private wireless design wins running on Intel architecture and Edge AI assets showcases the various benefits this successful collaboration and demonstrates Future Technologies’ strength in this market. Private Networks is a growth segment for Intel, and we are thrilled to see top Fortune 500 companies are adopting it” – Caroline Chan, Vice President & General Manager, Private Wireless and Network Incubation, Intel Corporation.

Future Technologies is celebrating its 25th year in the industry, starting out as a Satellite Integrator in 1999 and growing into its current position as a Lead System Integrator supporting Fortune 5000 and Federal Government Clients. Future Technologies has also invested into a Living Lab at its Atlanta-based headquarters to provide a showcase of Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing/MEC and, most importantly, industry specific use cases, such as Connected Worker, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions.

On January 30th, Future Technologies will be hosting an A3 Automate webinar focused on industrial automation and the optimization of enterprise workforce through Private 5G. The Nokia- sponsored webinar will feature panelists from Rockwell Automation, Georgia-Pacific, and Future Technologies. Click here to register for 5G | Enabling Industrial Transformation & Workforce Optimization.

Alternatively, you can Request a Virtual Tour of Future Technologies’ Intel sponsored Private 5G Living Lab.

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – Manufacturing, DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To Request a Virtual or In-Person tour of the Living Lab please contact: Request a Tour or visit futuretechllc.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Taylor Juska



Head of Marketing – Future Technologies Venture, LLC



tjuska@futuretechllc.com