Future Fuels Initates Drill Permitting at Hornby; Marketing Update

Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J) (“Future Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has that it has formally initiated the permitting process for drilling at its 100%-owned Hornby Basin Uranium Project (the “Hornby Project” or the “Project”), located approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

Future Fuels has begun the process of submitting the required documentation involved in the proposal of an exploration program at the Hornby Project beginning in summer 2026. The program is expected to include up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling with up to two helicopter portable drill rigs. Future Fuels also anticipates undertaking geological mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, drone photogrammetry, ground and airborne geophysics, and downhole surveys. A seasonal 25-person helicopter-supported exploration camp is planned near Mountain Lake with all infrastructure constructed in accordance with Nunavut guidelines. Drillhole locations will be submitted to the Nunavut Water Board (“NWB”) and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (“CIRNAC”) ahead of ground disturbance, and all drill sites will undergo archaeological inspection prior to collaring. The Nunavut Planning Commission has previously confirmed that the Project lies outside areas subject to a regional land use plan.

Future Fuels will continue to provide updates as the exploration permitting process continues to advance.

Further to the Company’s November 5, 2025 news release, the Company also wishes to announce that it has increased the maximum budget of its renewed October 31, 2025 engagement with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (“MCS”) for the continued provision of a range of on-line marketing services, including campaign creation and production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics, by up to an additional 155,000 euros. The services are expected to run until December 31, 2025, or until budget exhaustion. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation.

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence # L5576) is a consultant of the company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

Future Fuels’ principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec’s James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Hornby Project, the prospects of the mineral claims forming the Hornby Project, which are not at an advanced stage of development, the Company’s anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration or advancement of the Hornby Project. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company’s business include, among other things, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control; the Company’s ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company’s industry; and general economic and business. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

