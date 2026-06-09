Future B2B Launches Affinity, an Audience Data Platform That Helps Marketers Find Active Buyers in Real Time

A new, unified audience data platform spanning Future B2B’s ecosystem, helping B2B marketers move beyond static ICPs to identify and engage verified, in-market audiences through real-time engagement signals.

Future B2B today announced the launch of Affinity, a new audience data platform designed to help marketers identify and engage active B2B buyers based on real-time engagement behavior. Powered by proprietary first-party data from nearly 10 million business leaders across Future B2B’s portfolio, Affinity enables advertisers to move beyond traditional demographic and firmographic targeting to uncover professionals actively researching, consuming content, and signaling interest in relevant business topics and solutions.

Affinity is part of Future B2B’s broader investment in unified audience intelligence and precision targeting. By synthesizing proprietary first-party data, real-time engagement signals, and historical performance insights, the platform identifies high-intent B2B audiences based on what they are actively engaging with, helping advertisers uncover emerging buyers, improve campaign efficiency, and expand reach beyond predefined personas.

Core capabilities of Affinity include:

Behavioral-first targeting

Real-time identification of high-intent audiences

Deep topical affinity mapping across niche B2B subject areas

Expanded buyer discovery beyond predefined personas

Dynamic segmentation that evolves alongside audience behavior

Proprietary B2B signal intelligence unavailable in open marketplaces

“B2B marketers have optimized around static ICPs for years, but today’s buying groups are more dynamic than ever,” said Amanda Darman-Allen, SVP at Future B2B. “Affinity shifts the focus from who buyers are on paper to what they’re actively engaging with right now, giving marketers access to verified, real-time audience intelligence that drives more precise targeting and stronger performance.”

Traditional B2B targeting models often rely heavily on job titles, company size, and historical intent indicators. Affinity was developed to solve a growing challenge in modern B2B marketing: identifying active buying signals and uncovering relevant audiences outside rigid ICP definitions. The platform enables marketers to activate campaigns based on verified engagement behavior across Future B2B’s owned ecosystem, including email, web, social, and content channels.

In beta testing, Affinity drove 34% higher engagement than traditional targeting overall, with ICP+ segments-those pairing firmographic attributes with engagement signals, outperforming ICP-only segments by 70%.

The launch also introduces ICP+, Future B2B’s enhanced audience targeting framework that combines declarative and behavioral data to strengthen ICP-based marketing strategies with real-time engagement intelligence. Together, Affinity and ICP+ are designed to help advertisers improve timing, uncover new buying group members, and drive more efficient omni channel activation.

Affinity is fully integrated across Future B2B’s owned brands, audience channels, and activation ecosystem, enabling marketers to deploy campaigns seamlessly across email, web, social, and additional digital touchpoints.

For more information about Affinity and Future B2B’s audience intelligence capabilities, visit www.futureb2b.com .

About Future B2B

Future B2B, a subsidiary of Future Plc is a global platform that connects sellers with B2B buyers across 14+ industries through specialist-led content, events and advertising. Our brands which include SmartBrief, ActualTech Media, ITPro, AV Technology, and Tech & Learning, inform and inspire 10 million leaders daily. Visit www.futureb2b.com to learn more. To learn more about advertising opportunities, contact Shana Murik, Head of Marketing, Future B2B at shana.murik@futureb2b.com.

SOURCE: Future B2B

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire