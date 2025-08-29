Funrize Casino Promo Code: IBTRIZE Offering 350,000 Free Coins to New Players in 2025

Leading social casino platform provides industry-leading welcome bonus with no-deposit offer and first purchase incentives

Funrize Casino, a premier social gaming platform, today announced the launch of the Funrize promo code IBTRIZE, delivering a welcome package worth 350,000 Tournament Coins (TC) and 20 Promotional Entries (PE) to new players. The offer includes a no-deposit bonus of 125,000 free TC, plus an enhanced first purchase bonus of 225,000 TC and 20 PE for just $4.99, representing a 350% bonus value.

The IBTRIZE promo code offers new players access to over 900 slot games from providers including BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, TaDa Gaming, and EvoPlay. The platform’s dual-coin system allows players to enjoy both free-play gaming with Tournament Coins and real-value gaming with Promotional Entries, which can be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards at a 1:1 USD ratio.

“Our new IBTRIZE promo code represents our commitment to providing value to new players joining the Funrize community,” said a company spokesperson. “With 350,000 free coins and the opportunity to win real cash prizes, we’re offering substantial benefits in the social casino industry. The response from players has been positive, with thousands of new registrations since the launch.”

Funrize Promo Code Details At a Glance

Promo Code IBTRIZE Main Promo Offer 225,000 TC + 20 PE for $4.99 (350% extra) No-deposit Bonus 125,000 TC Total Bonus Amount 350,000 TC + 20 free PE Wagering Requirement 1x for PE Age Requirement 18 Restricted States CT, DE, ID, MI, MO, NV, NY, WA, WV, & WY Last Verified July 2025

The promotion extends beyond the initial welcome bonus, featuring daily engagement incentives including the Bronze Wheel, which awards up to 180,000 TC plus 4 PE daily. Additional features include team races with prizes up to 4 million TC, weekly promotions, and the Funrize Club loyalty program that rewards active players with benefits and offers.

How to Claim the Funrize Promo Code: Quick Guide

The Funrize promo code sign-up is quite simple. That said, we’ve included a breakdown of how to claim the offer, just in case you need help.

Step 1: Signing Up and Entering the Code

Go to the Funrize Casino website Tap the “Sign Up” button at the top Log in using your Apple, Google, or Facebook account, or with an email address Click “I have a promo code” to input the promo code Type in the Funrize promo code: IBTRIZE Accept the terms and conditions Tap the “Get Started” button to launch your new account

Step 2: Unlocking the Funrize Promo Code No-deposit Bonus

Once you’re logged in, you’ll receive your no-deposit bonus of 75,000 TC instantly. However, you’ll need to complete a few quick steps to unlock the full 125,000 free TC (remaining 50,000 TC), which we’ll detail below.

Confirm your email address: 10,000 TC Verify your phone number via text: 25,000 TC Complete your profile details, including adding a payment method: 15,000 TC

Step 3: Claiming the First Purchase Offer

Unfortunately, new players don’t receive any PE with the Funrize no-deposit bonus. However, the Funrize bonus gives new players 20 free PE with their first $4.99 coin purchase (plus 225,000 TC).

To buy your first coin package at Funrize, do the following:

Click “BUY” or “REWARDS” to find the first purchase bonus

Select the coin package you want

Add your payment details

Click “PAY” to finish.

For comparison, the Funrize first purchase promo gives users 225,000 TC plus 20 PE for $4.99, while a normal $19.99 coin package only gives players 200,000 TC plus 20 PE (over a 75% discount).

Note: Other ways to earn free PE include spinning the Bronze Wheel daily (prizes up to 180,000 TC plus 4 PE) and requesting PE via mail.

Funrize Casino Promo Code: Terms & Conditions

The Funrize promo is pretty straightforward, but there are a few caveats to be aware of. Here’s what you need to know before claiming the bonus:

You must be 18+ to claim the offer

You must be located in a state where Funrize Casino is permitted

Promotional Entries have a 1x wagering requirement before they can be redeemed

You need a minimum balance of 25 PE for the minimum gift redemption

100 PE is the minimum for cash redemptions

For terms and conditions on other offers, read the fine print in the Terms and Conditions linked to any promo ad.

Funrize Casino Review: Games & Features

Funrize launched in 2022, and since then, it’s greatly expanded its offerings. It’s gone from having only a hundred or so games to choose from at its outset to having over 900 games in its library.

Funrize Casino Game Library

If you love slots, you’ll love Funrize. Its vast game menu features slots from some of the top studios. Game providers include BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, TaDa Gaming, EvoPlay, and many more.

The game menu has a couple of dozen tabs that can be swiped through to filter the results. These include options like Providers, New, Popular, Jackpot, and more, which are useful for navigating the massive list.

There’s also a search option so you can find a game by title. However, searching by theme won’t work until the word you’re searching for happens to be in the title of a game.

One downside to Funrize is the lack of table games and live dealer games. However, the site has been expanding, and it’s possible they could include some in the future.

Funrize Casino User Experience

Unfortunately, Funrize no longer offers a mobile app. There was previously an Android app, though, which was pulled from the Google Play Store. It’s possible that they’re working on a new app and could launch one again at some point.

The mobile experience through the browser is certainly good enough, though. As long as you have a stable internet connection, menus load fast, and the games play without issues.

There’s a section on the home screen that shows all of the games you’ve played recently. This is convenient since all you have to do to play a favorite game is simply scroll down a bit, and the tile for the game will be right there for you.

Security and Safety

Funrize uses SSL encryption to secure the platform. This ensures safe and secure storage of account details, including card information or payments. In terms of reputation, Funrize has a 3.5 average rating on TrustPilot.

Compared to other sweepstakes casinos, Funrize is well thought of by the majority of users. It is a platform where you can play top-end slots for free, after all. Funrize does, of course, make payouts as they’re supposed to. This includes real money redemptions.

Funrize does not have a license from a gambling regulator since it’s not actually considered to be a gambling site.

Funrize Casino Promotions for Existing Players

What sets Funrize apart from the rest is the value you can get from their Bronze Wheel. Each daily spin can yield up to 180,000 TC +4 PE. Most other sites offer a flat amount of daily coins, which is much lower than that.

Additionally, Funrize offers many promos that current users can take advantage of at any given time. Here’s a look at some of them.

Team Races & Funrize Races

In the Promos tab, you’ll find two promos for races. Simply opt in and join a team to participate. For the Team Race, you can win up to 1 mil TC, and for the Funrize race, up to 4 mil TC.

Special Promos and Weekly Offers

Funrize has special promotions that appear and disappear in the Promos tab. These promotions expire after a set amount of time, so it’s a good idea to check frequently for the latest offers.

Currently, there are three special offers available:

Scratch Mania – Get a potential reward when purchasing a coin bundle

Bingo Lotto – Win up to 1 mil TC + 10.00 PE by playing a free bingo game

5% Status Reward – Get any net losses within 24 hours on games back up to 20k TC or 20.00 PE

Funrize Loyalty Program

Funrize’s loyalty program is called Funrize Club. You’ll be opted into it automatically when registering for an account. The more games you play, the more Funrize Club XP you’ll earn.

Reaching higher XP levels brings rewards such as greater returns on your daily wheel spins and more.

Funrize Casino Payment Methods

Purchase and redemption options at Funrize are very limited. This is a minor downside to choosing Funrize. The good news is that they cover all the most important ones.

Coin bundle purchases can be made using Apple Pay, Visa, or MasterCard. Redemptions can be processed as gift cards, coin bundles, or cash redemptions can be made via online banking with Trustly.

The minimum balance for gift redemptions is 25 PE, and the minimum for cash redemptions is 100 PE. Redemptions via gift card process in 24 hours through a link sent to your email inbox. Trustly transfers normally take 3 business days to arrive in your bank account.

Since its 2022 launch, Funrize Casino has expanded its game library from approximately 100 titles to over 900 slots. The platform operates in 40 U.S. states, with restricted access in Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming due to local regulations.

The IBTRIZE promo code activation process takes less than five minutes and includes account verification steps that unlock additional bonus coins. Players receive instant access to 75,000 TC upon registration, with the remaining 50,000 TC unlocked through email confirmation (10,000 TC), phone verification (25,000 TC), and profile completion with payment method addition (15,000 TC). The platform maintains 24/7 customer support through live chat, email, and phone channels to assist new users.

About Funrize Casino

Funrize Casino is a social gaming platform founded in 2022, specializing in slot entertainment with real-prize opportunities. The company offers over 900 games from industry providers and operates a dual-coin system allowing both free-play and real-value gaming experiences. Funrize Casino serves players across 40 U.S. states and maintains security standards and customer service in the social gaming industry.

Contact Information:

Funrize Casino Customer Support Team

Phone: +1 (208) 836-1426

Email: support@funrize.com

Website: www.funrize.com

Facebook: Funrize Social Gaming

Funrize Promo Code – FAQs

Q: What’s the Funrize Casino promo code?

A: The code is IBTRIZE. Claim the welcome offer, which is worth 350,000 TC and 20 free PE.

Q: Can you win real money at Funrize casino?

A: Users can redeem PE (Promotional Entries) for real cash prizes and gifts

Q: Can you make purchases with Play+ at Funrize Casino?

A: No, Funrize accepts three payment methods: Apple Pay, Visa, or MasterCard.

Q: How can I redeem cash at Funrize?

A: All redemptions must be made by exchanging PE for either gift cards, coin packs, or cash via online banking. Bank transfers are made through Trustly and take 3 business day.

SOURCE: Funrize

