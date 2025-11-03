FundApps and SteelEye Merge to Create a Unified, End-to-End Global Regulatory Compliance Platform

FundApps , a leading provider of compliance monitoring and regulatory reporting solutions for the global financial services industry, and SteelEye , a leading trade and communications surveillance and data analytics platform, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge. Existing FundApps investor FTV Capital provided an additional equity investment in order to bring together two of the industry’s most innovative RegTech providers and create a single, end-to-end compliance solution serving clients across the buy-side and sell-side.

The combined organisation creates a unified platform that transforms how financial institutions approach compliance – uniting surveillance, monitoring, reporting, and analytics to deliver complete visibility and control across the regulatory lifecycle. Together, FundApps and SteelEye will provide an integrated suite of solutions that help clients navigate increasingly complex regulatory obligations with greater automation, transparency, and unified control.

“This is a transformative step for our clients and the RegTech industry,” said Andrew Patrick White, Founder and CEO of FundApps. “By bringing together complementary strengths in reporting, monitoring, and surveillance, we are building a single platform that addresses the full compliance lifecycle and unlocks new capabilities for our clients. While many providers rely on multiple, loosely connected systems, we are creating a unified ecosystem that simplifies regulatory complexity at scale and delivers the end-to-end capability the market has been asking for – all from one trusted partner.”

“We are incredibly excited about the merger,” added Matt Smith, Founder and CEO of SteelEye. “FundApps and SteelEye share a common vision to empower financial institutions through data-driven innovation. By merging our teams, technology, and expertise, we are creating a RegTech powerhouse with the depth and breadth to meet the evolving needs of our clients on a global scale.”

The merger follows FTV Capital’s initial growth equity investment in FundApps earlier this year, and the appointment of Brad Bernstein, managing partner at FTV Capital, Richard Earnshaw, partner at FTV Capital, and Max Weber, vice president at FTV Capital, to the FundApps board of directors.

Together, FundApps and SteelEye will serve 350 clients including leading banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodities firms across 18 countries, with a combined Annual Recurring Revenue approaching £50mn and major offices in London, New York, Singapore, India, and Portugal.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Perella Weinberg Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to SteelEye.

About FundApps

FundApps is a cloud-native RegTech SaaS platform that automates compliance monitoring and reporting for the world’s leading financial institutions.

Trusted by some of the world’s largest hedge funds, asset managers, pension funds, and investment banks, FundApps monitors over $30 trillion in assets under management across 100+ jurisdictions.

Our platform combines regulatory expertise, market data, and expertly coded rules, peer-validated by our active client community. Whether it’s shareholding disclosure, sensitive industries, position limits, or regulatory reporting, we help clients stay ahead of regulatory change, reduce operational risk, and safeguard their reputation.

With a team of former regulators, legal professionals, software engineers, and information security experts, FundApps builds scalable, resilient solutions that work. As a certified B Corp, we’re committed to doing business the right way – with integrity, transparency, and a strong ethical foundation. For more information, please visit www.fundapps.co .

About SteelEye

SteelEye is the industry’s pioneering integrated trade and communications surveillance solution. We empower financial firms with the data-driven tools and complete insights they need to focus on what matters, all from a single platform.

State-of-the-art algorithms and intelligent alerts proactively detect market manipulation and compliance breaches, while our holistic data model – which combines communications, trades, orders, news, and market data – provides intelligent insights and deep analytics. Founded in 2017, SteelEye has offices in the UK, North America, Portugal, and India, while also being incorporated in Singapore. For further information, visit steel-eye.com .

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised more than $10.2 billion to invest in innovative, high-growth companies across financial technology and services, vertical software, enterprise technology and services, and healthcare technology and services. Founded in 1998, FTV has developed a highly differentiated and disciplined growth equity model, which leverages the firm’s deep domain expertise and thematic investing approach to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a strategic group of more than 600 executives from many of the world’s leading financial services firms and FTV Propel®, an in-house team of seasoned operational leaders who deliver counsel and resources across a range of critical business functions.

FTV has invested in over 150 portfolio companies, including Zema Global, Derivative Path, Masttro, True Potential, Validus and Windward, and successfully exited/partially exited Actimize (acquired by NICE), Apex Fund Services (acquired by Genstar), Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion (acquired by Clearwater Analytics), InvestCloud (acquired by Motive Partners) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York, Connecticut and most recently London, where the firm appointed Richard Earnshaw as partner to lead and expand its European investing efforts. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

