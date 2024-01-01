Fujifilm Powers U.S. and Canadian Operations with 100% Renewable Energy through Solar Partnership

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced today that it is offsetting 100 percent of its group companies’ electricity usage in the United States and Canada through renewable energy certificates from a Texas-based solar project.









This step in lowering Fujifilm’s global carbon footprint was realized through a previously announced Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA)*1 between FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation and Minnesota-based Geronimo Power whereby Fujifilm supports the generation of 300,000 MWh annually from the Blevins Solar & Storage Project.

“As this project comes online, it aligns with Fujifilm’s transition strategy, combining support for the development of new renewable electricity capacity with broader efforts to achieve measurable reductions in the environmental impacts of our operations over time,” said Chisato Yoshizawa, director, corporate vice president, and general manager of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Division, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

The VPPA is estimated to correspond to approximately 90,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions per year on a market-based accounting basis*2. This represents approximately 10 percent of the Fujifilm Group’s global annual CO 2 emissions based on fiscal year ended March 2025 data.

Geronimo Power completed construction on the 2,300-acre solar park in late 2025, with the site becoming fully operational in March 2026. Under the VPPA, Fujifilm purchased approximately 46 percent of the project’s nameplate capacity, or 125 MW of renewable energy attributes, from Geronimo Power.

“The Blevins project reflects Geronimo’s commitment to building energy infrastructure that delivers real value to communities,” said Gemma Smith, Vice President of Operations at Geronimo. “Working alongside partners such as Fujifilm and Bristol Myers Squibb, we’re delivering dependable power and meaningful economic investment while advancing our shared commitment to community-focused, responsibly built clean energy.”

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan, Sustainable Value Plan 2030, FUJIFILM Holdings has established specific targets and initiatives that address climate change and promote circular resource use. These steps include achieving net-zero GHG emissions from operations (Scope 1 and 2)*3 by fiscal year 2040 and reducing GHG emissions across the entire product life cycle*4 by 50% (compared to fiscal year 2019 level*5) by fiscal year 2030.

“At Fujifilm, we have a proud history that spans nearly a century — leveraging our excellence in imaging to become a global leader across healthcare, life sciences, and advanced materials. Yet our purpose has always remained the same — to create and support technologies that improve lives and bring the world more smiles,” said Girish Menon, senior director, Environmental Health and Safety, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. “This power purchase agreement turns our purpose into action by supporting new, renewable electricity that advances our energy strategy and helps sustain Fujifilm’s broader decarbonization efforts across North America.”

_________________________ *1: A long-term power purchase agreement between the consumer and an energy company. The energy company operates and maintains the power plants while the energy consumer pays a fixed monthly amount for the electricity. Corporate PPA include “on-site PPA,” in which the power plants are located on the consumer’s premises, “off-site PPA,” in which power is procured from power plants located off the consumer’s premises via the power grid, and “virtual PPA,” in which only the renewable energy certificate of the electricity is procured by the consumer. *2: Calculated on a market-based accounting basis using grid-specific electricity emission factors for North America published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and based on an assumed annual electricity volume of approximately 300,000 MWh. *3: Direct emission from the company at the manufacturing stage of the product (Scope 1) and indirect emission due to the use of electricity / steam supplied from other companies (Scope 2). *4: “Procurement” of raw materials, “manufacture,” “transportation,” “use,” and “disposal” of products. *5: Recognized by the Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative as a science-based target aimed at achieving the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for Fujifilm in the Americas. It is comprised of 23 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, data storage, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

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