Fujifilm Introduces the Next Generation in Photo Printing Experiences: instax SPOT™ Photobooth and Print Station

New interactive creative hub takes on-site photo experiences to the next level

VALHALLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, is thrilled to announce the next big thing in instant memories: instax SPOT™ photobooth and print station (hereafter instax SPOT™). The premium, next generation free-standing photobooth/print station is a high-energy hub of creativity designed to turn consumer experiences into tangible memories they can hold.





As a turnkey solution for high-traffic businesses including movie theaters, museums, amusement parks, and more, instax SPOT™ offers guests a bespoke, high-value souvenir to amplify and memorialize their outings and experiences.

“There is such a cultural love for instax™ instant photography, and we wanted to provide a way for businesses to tap into that with their consumers,” said Bing Liem, division president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “instax SPOT™ turns a corner of a lobby or a museum hall into a social hub. It’s a low-maintenance, high-engagement tool that lets guests walk away with a physical memory of their experience and further endear them to the locations they’re visiting.”

One Machine, Two Ways to Engage

Available in a tabletop or standalone format, instax SPOT™ bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds, giving consumers two ways to interact with and engage on-site:

– The Next-Gen Photobooth Experience: Bringing the traditional photobooth experience to the next level with an open-access AR photobooth and compact footprint, consumers can take and make instax prints at the instax SPOT™ station.

– The Wireless Print Hub: On the instax SPOT™ screen, consumers can scan a QR code with their smartphone and print existing memories from their camera roll onto the iconic instax™ instant film.

Not just a printer; instax SPOT™ is a creativity station with everything consumers love about the instax™ brand. Each photobooth comes pre-loaded with features including:

– AR (Augmented Reality) Capabilities: Add digital, animated effects and 3D elements to physical photos.

– Location-Specific Customization: Venues can offer exclusive borders and digital stickers tailored to their specific event or brand.

– LED Lighting: The lighting features on the top and sides of the screen act as a ring light to enhance the images it captures, giving photobooth vibes.

instax SPOT™ will offer units that print on either instax mini™ instant film or instax SQUARE™ instant film. Instax SPOT™ is expected to be available September 2026. To learn more visit https://instax.com/for-business/spot/en/​.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax™ line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to https://www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM, instax, and instax SPOT are registered trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2026 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media:

Daniel Carpenter



FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation



914-529-2417



daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com