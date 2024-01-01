Fujifilm Introduces instax mini Link+™ Smartphone Printer

New Printer and Smartphone App Deliver Enhanced Experience with Creative Updated Features

VALHALLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, today announced the introduction of instax mini Link+™ (mini Link+) smartphone printer1. The latest iteration in the instax mini Link smartphone printer lineup, mini Link+ integrates even more instant photo technology into its free, downloadable instax mini Link™ smartphone app, with new features centered around inspiration, impact, and imagination, including new and enhanced print modes designed to capture both the aesthetic of the creator and the moment.





“One of our favorite things about the instax mini Link™ line of smartphone printers is the breadth of options it delivers to creators,” said Bing Liem, division president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division. “Users being able to print images from their smartphone’s camera roll has brought the joy of instant photography and the analog film experience to so many. With the introduction of mini Link+, we’re especially excited because the features will allow them to take their creativity and self-expression even further.”

Main Features2:

Simple Print Mode

With mini Link+, users can utilize Simple Print mode in the instax mini Link™ app to print photos directly from their smartphone’s camera roll, or even print out their Pinterest® pins for some handheld inspiration3.

Design Print Mode

This mode captures every detail in users’ images – from text to illustrations or other graphics, the images show the finest details with precision.

Simulation Mode

Simulation mode lets the user see what the photos will look like before they print, whether the image is going on a wall, a shelf, a table, or more, this mode lets you experiment with placement and style, to ensure your printed image fits your design plan.

Multiple Print Mode

Multiple Print Mode on the instax mini Link™ smartphone app lets users print up to 10 images3 they have previewed and selected in Simulation Mode – in a single step. This ensures smooth printing of images in the sequence the user selected, with no waiting.

Frame Print Feature

With this feature, users can customize their images by applying a frame, adding a sticker, or even adding a text caption.

Video Print Feature

Within the instax mini Link smartphone app, the Video Print feature allows users to isolate the perfect frame within a video they have shot with their smartphone, and output that frame as a printed image3.

Bold Design

The mini Link+ smartphone printer is purposefully designed with a slim, easily portable form factor in a sophisticated black with a striking orange color accent. Additional features within the instax mini Link™ smartphone app include:

Remote shooting capability

Collage Print functionality Users can gather multiple images and print them in collage format on a single instax™ mini print 3

Light/Dark user interface modes

instaxAiR Studio™ feature Users can add 3D Augmented Reality effects before taking photos in the app



Pricing and Availability

instax mini Link+™ smartphone printer and the updated instax mini Link smartphone app will be available in early February 2026 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $169.95 USD and $189.99 CAD. For more information, please visit https://www.instaxus.com/printers/instax-mini-link-plus/.

1 Smartphone sold separately. 2 Download of free instax mini Link™ smartphone app required. 3 instax™ mini instant film required, sold separately

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax™ line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

