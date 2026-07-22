FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its 2026 Second Quarter Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, Development, and Mining and Royalty Lands, anticipates issuing its second quarter earnings results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 (passcode 417930) within the United States or by joining the webcast here. International callers may dial 1-973-528-0011 (passcode 417930). Webcast replay will be available until August 5, 2027, by accessing it here. The webcast replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

About FRP Holdings, Inc.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Robert Winters or Nathan Skown

FRPH@alpha-ir.com

929-266-6315

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.

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