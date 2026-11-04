From Watching to Acting: TESSAN Launches the Global CourageCharge Challenge

Following the premiere of Jump Into The Unknown, TESSAN invites people worldwide to answer one question — Where Will Courage Take You? — by sharing a meaningful first step of their own.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following the November 1 release of Jump Into The Unknown, a documentary featuring adventure athlete and filmmaker Jamie Leibert, TESSAN is inviting audiences to move from watching to acting. On November 4, the brand launched the CourageCharge Challenge, a global community campaign built around one simple question: Where Will Courage Take You?

Jump Into The Unknown follows Jamie, his wife and creative partner Sandra, and their three-legged rescue dog Journey on a 30-day journey through the Swiss Alps. The film captures how they navigate uncertainty, fear, and unexpected challenges along the way.

The CourageCharge Challenge extends the film’s theme beyond the mountains and into everyday life. It encourages people to start something they have always wanted to do but have hesitated to try, and to share the moment they take their first step.

Jamie’s journey is a powerful reminder that courage often begins with a single step into the unknown. While not everyone will take on extraordinary adventures, we all have moments when courage calls us to begin something new. It might be setting off on your first solo trip, lacing up your running shoes for the very first time, or finally picking up that guitar you’ve always wanted to learn.

These moments may seem small, but they can mark the beginning of something meaningful. Through the #CourageCharge campaign, TESSAN invites everyone to share their own first step, because every journey worth taking begins with the courage to start.

The challenge is not about how ambitious the goal may seem. It is about why it matters to the individual — and whether they are willing to begin.

Jamie’s story is the beginning. Your first step comes next.

How to Join the CourageCharge Challenge

The challenge is open to eligible individuals aged 18 and older worldwide. No pre-registration or professional filming equipment is required. Participants can join in three steps:

Find Your Courage: Think of something you have always wanted to do but have not yet dared to try. Identify one small, safe step you can take to begin. Record and Share: Create an original vertical video between 30 and 120 seconds, sharing your story and showing yourself taking that first step. Post it publicly on Instagram or TikTok, include #CourageCharge, and tag @tessan_official. Submit Your Entry: Visit the official CourageCharge Challenge page and submit the link to your published video. Posting on social media alone does not complete an entry; submission through the campaign page is required.

Participants do not need to complete their ultimate goal within the video. The focus is on showing the beginning of the journey.

A Commitment to Safety: Courage does not mean danger. The challenge encourages safe, everyday actions and does not ask participants to imitate high-risk activities. For full eligibility requirements and safety guidelines, please visit the official campaign page.

Prizes and Selection

The challenge will recognize three Grand Prize winners, each receiving an iPhone 18 Pro 256GB. Adventure athlete Jamie Leibert will personally review the finalists and select the three Grand Prize winners.

Additionally, TESSAN will recognize 20 recipients of the Community Courage Awards, each receiving a TESSAN AERO 70 Smart Travel Adapter.

Entries will be evaluated on four factors: relevance to the challenge theme and personal significance, authenticity and originality, clarity of expression, and the ability to inspire others through action. Professional equipment and polished video production are not the main considerations.

Apple is not a sponsor of, or affiliated with, this promotion.

Challenge Timeline

Challenge Launch: November 4, 2026

November 4, 2026 Submission Deadline: December 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET

December 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET Winners Announced: December 11, 2026

Building on the story told in Jump Into The Unknown, the CourageCharge Challenge invites people to move beyond watching someone else take a leap and consider what their own first step might be.

Whether it means starting a new routine, pursuing an opportunity, or trying something for the first time, every meaningful journey begins somewhere.

Where Will Courage Take You? Show us your first step.

For full rules, eligibility details, and entry instructions, visit tessan.com/pages/courage-charge.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a premier global brand specializing in elite charging solutions designed exclusively for home and travel. Guided by the mission of “Connecting People to Their Journeys,” TESSAN creates thoughtfully designed products—from universal travel adapters to smart home devices—that make travel lighter, safer, and more meaningful. TESSAN firmly lives by the mantra: “The Journey Begins at Home.” Driven by an unwavering commitment to efficiency and absolute safety, TESSAN empowers users to explore the world with peace of mind. Most recently, the TESSAN Voyager 205 was proudly selected as a winner in the prestigious Tom’s Guide Computing and Gaming Awards 2026.

Media Contact:

Derien Lin

PR Manager, TESSAN

Email: derien@tessan.com

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SOURCE TESSAN