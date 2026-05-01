From “Rejuvenation” to “Restoration”: Roof Maxx Rebrands to Encompass the Full Scope of Its Signature Service

Strategic transition comes with new free resources to educate homeowners on roof maintenance options

The average American home is about 40 years old, but the average asphalt shingle roof only lasts up to 25 years. That gap, Roof Maxx argues, represents one of the most overlooked maintenance problems in residential real estate. It’s also a problem the company says it has been addressing for years without ever explicitly saying so.

This month, Roof Maxx is formalizing a shift that has been building since August 2025, when the company quietly brought the more holistic “roof restoration” to the surface of their brand. That new direction, which has never been publicly announced until now, was intended to highlight the fact that its dealers had always been doing more than applying a spray-on treatment.

Each Roof Maxx service starts with a professional assessment to determine the roof’s condition, followed by a tune-up that addresses minor damage before the Roof Maxx product is applied. That product, an all-natural roof rejuvenation solution that restores flexibility to dried-out asphalt shingles, is meant to be the final step in their holistic roof maintenance process rather than the entire offering.

To support this repositioning, Roof Maxx has also expanded its website with two new homeowner education pages and an interactive cost estimator tool. Roof Maintenance 101 walks homeowners through what actually happens during a Roof Maxx service call: what dealers inspect, what a tune-up involves, and how the restoration treatment works on aging shingles. Roof Inspection 101 prepares homeowners for a dealer visit, explaining the specific signs of wear that a dealer looks for when evaluating whether a roof is a strong candidate for restoration. The cost estimator gives homeowners a realistic baseline for budgeting before they ever pick up the phone. All three resources are free.

The need for what Roof Maxx offers has arguably never been greater. Millions of American homes sit under aging rooftops, but full replacement is an invasive and time-consuming process that can cost tens of thousands of dollars. A Roof Maxx treatment can cost up to 80% less than a full replacement, and eligible roofs can receive up to three applications over 15 years, each adding at least five years of life. There is an environmental case too: every treated roof keeps approximately 3.8 tons of shingle waste out of landfills.

According to Roof Maxx, the reason so many homeowners default to replacement is not that their existing roofs cannot be saved; it is more often that the concept of roof maintenance has never been clearly explained to them. The roofing industry has historically encouraged full replacements, even for routine wear-and-tear or relatively minor damage. Roof Maxx wants to change that narrative by providing free education and viable alternatives.

“We’ve always carefully inspected each customer’s roof. We’ve always done the tune-up. We’ve always checked to make sure that a roof can be saved before we try to save it. We just never told that story loudly enough. Referring to what we do solely as ‘roof rejuvenation’ made it sound like Roof Maxx was just a product. But it’s not; it’s an entire maintenance category that the industry has ignored for too long and that homeowners deserve to know about.”

– Mike Feazel, CEO & Co-Founder, Roof Maxx

The rebrand and the new educational resources are part of a broader effort to establish Roof Maxx as leaders within a relatively recent industry category that should have existed all along. The Roof Maintenance 101 and Roof Inspection 101 pages are currently under construction, and the cost estimator is available now at: roofmaxx.us/roof-assessment

Roof inspections and tune-ups are available in most service areas.

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx is a residential roofing company dedicated to extending the life of aging asphalt shingle roofs through a safe, all-natural treatment. Founded by industry veteran Mike Feazel and his brother, Roof Maxx operates through a North America-wide network of certified dealers. Their restoration process includes a professional assessment, a roofing tune-up to repair minor damage, and a spray-on shingle treatment that can extend roof life by up to 15 years. Learn more at roofmaxx.us/restoration .

CONTACT:

Allen Clements

Brand Content Manager

pr@roofmaxx.com

(614) 639-5152

SOURCE: Roof Maxx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire