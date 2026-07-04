From Our ELEKTROS Family to Yours – Happy Independence Day 2026

Publicly Traded ELEKTROS Inc. | Ticker Symbol:ELEK

On behalf of everyone at ELEKTROS Inc., we extend our warmest Independence Day wishes to our valued shareholders, business partners, veterans, active-duty military personnel, and families across America.

The Fourth of July reminds us of the enduring values of liberty, courage, innovation, and opportunity. These ideals continue to inspire entrepreneurs, communities, and businesses striving to build a stronger future.

We sincerely appreciate the continued confidence and support of our shareholders. As we look ahead, ELEKTROS remains committed to pursuing its corporate vision with integrity, responsibility, and a focus on long-term value.

May this Independence Day bring peace, prosperity, good health, and happiness to you and your loved ones.

May God bless our shareholders, our Armed Forces, and the United States of America.

Happy Fourth of July!

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Nothing herein should be interpreted as investment advice or a guarantee of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (OTC PINK:ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire