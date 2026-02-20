From One Property to Over 1,600 Homes Nationwide, SkyRun Looks Back on 22 Years of Disciplined, ‘Brick by Brick’ Growth, as the All-American Company Plans and Prepares for Continued Expansion, in 2026

In 2024, SkyRun Vacation Rentals celebrated 20 years in the vacation rental management industry. For the previous two decades, the company remained dedicated to a disciplined, brick by brick, approach to organic growth. SkyRun survived recessions, real estate volatility, and the death of one of the two original founders. More than that, they did so without accepting a dollar of foreign investment or a dime from Silicon Valley. In 2026, SkyRun is positioned for continued growth, while never losing the shared commitment of its original founders: “keep the main thing, the main thing: making memories for our guests and providing value to our homeowners.”

Brick By Brick

“Barry Cox and I created SkyRun because we saw a gap in the rental management market,” said Steve Falk, Co-Founder of SkyRun. “The vast majority of vacation homes were being managed by well intentioned, but loosely organized, ‘mom and pop shops.’ Bookings were taken over the phone and calendars were managed on a paper-based ‘tape chart.’ Today, we live in an increasingly digital world, but that process was decidedly analog, even back then. So, we sat down over a cup of coffee, grabbed a pen and a napkin, and mapped out how we could be different. Barry was incredibly forward-thinking; he realized that the right technology could streamline this process and provide a better experience for all parties involved. So, he began writing software for the company, and SkyRun was born out of that vision.”

What started with a single property in Keystone, Colorado, quickly expanded to other communities across the state. From there, the company began managing properties in surrounding states and eventually, different regions of the United States.

“As our company grew, our vision always remained the same,” added Falk. “Each SkyRun destination needs to be locally owned and operated. You need that local passion and real-time presence in the community to be successful in this business, homeowners and guests don’t want to work with someone from a call center somewhere across the country.”

Cox and Falk stayed true to their vision and the resulting growth served to validate the merit of their mission. “We started in ski towns, in Colorado, and now we have over 1,600 homes under management, across 52 independently owned and operated destinations,” said Falk. “We worked hard for 22 years to become an ‘overnight success,'” he added with a laugh.

From 2020 to 2025, SkyRun experienced 74% growth in franchise territories and that growth arc continues, year over year. In 2025, SkyRun added 149 homes to the management portfolio, which represented a 10% increase, year over year.

“Steve and Barry believed in smart growth,’ said Cord Thomas, President of SkyRun. “They didn’t want to expand for the sake of expansion; they believed in finding the right teammates and always keeping the end-user the first in line. Whether it’s the visitor or the homeowner, they stressed the importance of ‘keeping the main thing, the main thing.’ Today, 22 years and over 1,600 properties later, SkyRun still adheres to the core vision of our founders.”

In Calendar Year 2025, SkyRun added six new territories to the national portfolio, including: Chattanooga, Daytona, Jacksonville, Pigeon Forge, Whitefish, and Yosemite.

“I am proud of our continued growth,” added Thomas, “but it hasn’t been based solely on opportunity; it’s been about output as well. We have a tremendous team, local knowledge, and best-in-class capabilities, in every regard.”

Thomas’s statement highlights the dedicated approach taken by SkyRun franchisees. “Look at how SkyRun franchisees performed against other management options in their own markets,” Thomas added. “Last year, Anna Maria/Bradenton had nine percent better occupancy than their market average. Keystone was 10% better than their market average. Grand Junction had an astounding 21% better occupancy than their market average. This wasn’t ‘just’ a byproduct of opportunity; it was attitude, ability, and outcome.”

As the company continues to expand, Falk often reminisces about the company’s humble beginnings. “Barry and I didn’t have much, but we had a shared vision, shared values, and a commitment to do this the right way. We wanted to build it brick by brick and lift others up along the way. I’m proud of how far we’ve come and I’m excited about the road ahead.”

“At the end of the day, travel is the greatest gift of all,” added Thomas. “Because at its core, it’s about making and sharing memories with others.”

About SkyRun Vacation Rentals

SkyRun is a rapidly growing vacation rental property management franchise with over 1,600 homes under management, across 52 independently owned and operated destinations. The brand itself represents the best of both worlds when it comes to vacation rental management, by combining the advantages of local ownership and management with efficiency, technology, and the support of a national brand. The company has been recognized as one of the Fast-Growing Franchises in North America, by Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as one of the country’s Top-Emerging Franchises. SkyRun has been featured across a variety of national media outlets and platforms, including: FOX Business, Travel + Leisure, Yahoo! Travel, Staycation, The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and others. Whether you are a guest, a homeowner, or a franchisee-with SkyRun, your vacation dreams can become a reality sooner than you think. For more info, please visit: SkyRun.com

