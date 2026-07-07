From Crime Scenes to Cinema: Private Investigator Daniel Gomez Launches Wong Place Wong Time

Drawing on more than 30 years of investigative experience, Daniel Gomez makes his debut as an independent filmmaker.

Dallas private investigator and filmmaker Daniel Gomez has officially released his debut independent feature film, Wong Place Wong Time , via his production company, DG Productions. The buddy-cop action-comedy is now available for audiences to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, and YouTube

Filmmaker and private investigator Daniel Gomez (left) debuts his new action-comedy, Wong Place Wong Time (right).

Drawing from over 30 years as a licensed private investigator, Gomez blends his professional background with cinematic storytelling to create an original narrative. The film follows Detective Gomez and his former partner, Detective Tony Denton, as they reunite to investigate a decades-old cold case, eventually uncovering a dangerous criminal empire and a long-buried revenge plot. The feature artfully combines fast-paced fight sequences, humor, and the classic, enduring chemistry of a traditional buddy-cop partnership.

Following its successful Dallas premiere, Wong Place Wong Time has generated significant positive momentum. Early viewers have lauded the production for its dynamic action choreography and effective comedic timing. Feedback consistently highlights the film’s high-energy pacing and sharp, clever dialogue-including audience-favorite one-liners-as standout elements that define the movie’s unique charm. With enthusiastic word-of-mouth driving interest, development is already underway for Wong Place Wong Time: Part 2, which promises to continue the thrilling adventures of this iconic detective duo.

“My goal was to entertain-plain and simple. Audiences had fun, and I’m beyond happy with the response. Now it’s time to bring Wong Place Wong Time back for a sequel. This next chapter is going to raise the stakes even higher, and I can’t wait for fans to see where the story goes,” said Gomez.

The release marks Gomez’s successful, multi-faceted transition into independent filmmaking. By contributing this project to the local arts scene, he is actively fostering growth within the Dallas independent film community. While continuing to lead the renowned Gomez Detective Agency, he is expanding his creative footprint through DG Productions, bridging the gap between professional investigative work and high-quality entertainment.

Where to Watch

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Google Play

YouTube

For additional information about the film, visit wongplacewongtimemovie.com .

About Daniel Gomez

Daniel Gomez is a Dallas-based private investigator, filmmaker, and founder of DG Productions. With more than 30 years of investigative experience, he leads the Gomez Detective Agency while producing independent film projects. Gomez is active on social media under the handle @cheatersdetective, where he shares behind-the-scenes content across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

DG Productions

Daniel Gomez

214 823 5600

thedetectivegomez@gmail.com

wongplacewongtimemovie.com

SOURCE: DG Productions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire