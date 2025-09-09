From Acquisition to Innovation Engine: Spideo DNA Powers the Mediagenix Portfolio

One year on, Mediagenix completes full integration of Spideo technology and talent, driving audience intelligence earlier in the pipeline and measurable customer gains.

Mediagenix , a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, has completed the integration of Spideo personalization and recommendation capabilities across its Content Strategy , Content Value Management , and Content Scheduling solutions. The company announced the acquisition of Spideo at IBC2024, and in the year since, has successfully unified its technology and talent across the portfolio and organization. This milestone, which will be celebrated at IBC2025 ( Stand 1.B57) , strengthens the Mediagenix offering and positions the company to deliver even greater value to customers worldwide.

“The Spideo integration materially enriches the Mediagenix portfolio across the board. Every one of our solutions – content strategy, title management, scheduling, and personalization – has been strengthened with intelligence that compounds value over time. Equally important, the tremendous talent that joined Mediagenix through the acquisition has added unique knowledge and expertise that continue to accelerate innovation for our customers,” said Emmanuel Müller, Chief Product Officer, Mediagenix.

The Spideo recommendation and personal technology integration continue to accelerate the introduction of audience intelligence much earlier in the content pipeline, enabling strategic decision-making upstream in content strategy, curation, and scheduling. By shifting intelligence to these earlier stages, media companies can make better-informed choices when they matter most, driving stronger audience engagement, higher retention, and improved monetization.

“It is deeply rewarding to see the DNA of Spideo come to fruition at this scale. What began as personalization has now expanded into areas far beyond the initial scope, shaping strategy, operations, and monetization across the entire Mediagenix platform,” said Gabriel Mandelbaum, Spideo co-founder and VP Content Strategy & Management, Mediagenix.

At the core of this approach is the Self-Optimizing Content Monetization Flywheel , a framework that continuously feeds audience engagement data back into upstream processes, maximizing content monetization. With every cycle, operators refine content strategy and scheduling to improve outcomes, creating a system that gets more effective over time.

Customers are also realizing measurable gains. Globo, Brazil’s largest streaming platform, adopted Mediagenix personalization/recommendations innovation to power discovery on Globoplay.

“Personalization increases the lifetime value and shortens the payback on customer acquisition costs. Even our free-tier users create ROI through ad views, so personalization helps us maximize value across both paid and free audiences. When we deliver the right content at the right moment, LTV rises, CAC payback becomes faster, and engagement goes up-users spend more time on Globoplay, return more frequently, and as a result, are less likely to churn,” said Igor Macaubas, Director of Product & Engineering, Digital Products at Globo.

By replacing its legacy search with a Mediagenix recommendations engine, Globo achieved a 25% lift in user engagement. Internally benchmarked against alternatives, the Mediagenix solution outperformed on both relevance and engagement, providing greater impact through context-aware recommendations that helped redefine primetime. “AI-driven recommendations are the new prime time,” insists Macaubas.

Macau­bas recently joined Mediagenix and Devoncroft for a webinar on personalization and curation innovation, where he shared deeper insights into how Globo achieved these results. The webinar session is available on demand and provides a closer look at the strategies and outcomes behind Globo’s success.

Mediagenix’s rapid progress in this field has also been recognized by key analysts. Earlier this year, the company was named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment 2025* for its breakthrough approach to embedding personalization across the content lifecycle.

