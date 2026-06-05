FreedomGPT Files Lawsuit to Cancel OpenAI’s GPT Trademark Claim

OpenAI Lost It’s Trademark Rights to GPT at USPTO and TTAB. Then, Through General Counsel Che Chang and Pirkey Barber Attorney Christopher M. Weimer, Challenged FreedomGPT’s Granted Trademark Application Anyway.

FreedomGPT Inc. today filed its Amended Answer and Counterclaims in USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board Opposition No. 91304844. OpenAI OpCo, LLC, through its General Counsel Che Chang and its counsel Christopher M. Weimer of Pirkey Barber PLLC, filed a Notice of Opposition on January 30, 2026, against FreedomGPT Inc.’s U.S. trademark application Ser. No. 99/088,752 for the mark FREEDOMGPT. In its counterclaims, FreedomGPT states that the term GPT is generic for generative pre-trained transformer AI software and asks the Board to cancel OpenAI’s U.S. trademark registrations for GPT-3 (Reg. No. 6294671) and GPT-4 (Reg. No. 7232349), or require OpenAI to disclaim the term GPT. The USPTO had already refused OpenAI’s own application to register GPT alone (Ser. No. 97733259), saying the term has become part of the everyday language for AI software. On March 4, 2026, the TTAB ruled that even CHATGPT is not inherently distinctive for the same kinds of goods and services. FreedomGPT has used the FREEDOMGPT mark for its AI platform since early 2023 and now serves more than three million users.

Quote from FreedomGPT Inc.: “FreedomGPT is committed to defending its trademark rights. We believe GPT is a generic term that belongs to the entire industry and should not be locked up by any single company. We look forward to the Board’s decision,” said a FreedomGPT spokesperson. FreedomGPT’s counterclaims ask the TTAB to decide whether GPT is generic or highly descriptive for the goods and services in OpenAI’s registrations.

About FreedomGPT

FreedomGPT delivers open, uncensored, privacy-first AI tools that let users compare and access the best models from across the industry, without restrictive content filters or corporate gatekeeping. Available on the App Store, Google Play, and freedomgpt.com, FreedomGPT serves a global community of millions who value freedom and choice in artificial intelligence.

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SOURCE: FreedomGPT Inc

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