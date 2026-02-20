FreeCast, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Anticipated Listing Date of Class A Common Stock on Nasdaq Global Market

March 3rd Anticipated Listing Date, Nasdaq Global Market: Symbol CAST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FreeCast, Inc., an enterprise streaming technology and media infrastructure provider, today announced that its registration statement on Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), relating to a proposed public direct listing of its Class A common stock, has been declared effective by the SEC. The company anticipates that its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under ticker symbol “CAST” on March 3, 2026.

A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website or via the investor relations page of FreeCast’s website at freecast.com.

About FreeCast, Inc.

FreeCast, Inc. is a next-generation streaming technology company delivering a comprehensive Platform-as-a-Service ecosystem for modern television and digital video distribution. Its infrastructure supports telecom operators, ISPs, broadcasters, municipalities, utilities, brands, and device manufacturers with scalable, policy-compliant, and monetization-enabled media deployment.

