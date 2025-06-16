FranklinCovey Hosts Exclusive Live Webinar with Bestselling Authors, Amy Edmondson, Stephen M. R. Covey and Liz Wiseman on The Power of Leadership in Uncertain Times

Register Now for a Provocative Conversation About the Hidden Costs of Uncertainty and How Today’s Best Leaders Are Breaking Through to Be Change Agents During Times of Disruption

WHO: FranklinCovey Hosts Exclusive Live Webinar with Bestselling Authors and Leadership Experts, Amy Edmondson, Stephen M. R. Covey, and Liz Wiseman WHEN: June 16, 2025 – 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET WHAT: Exclusive Live Webinar on The Power of Leadership in Uncertain Times WHERE: Register HERE to learn how you and your leaders can act differently and thrive during uncertain times. Webcast details will be sent via email after registration. WHY: In moments of disruption, organizations have a choice. Merely weather the storm—or seize the opportunity to evolve, adapt, and emerge stronger.

Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO, said, “When uncertainty hits, it doesn’t remain outside an organization. It creeps inside into how leaders lead, how teams perform, and how organizations hold it together when nothing feels stable. Leaders are expected to move fast and stay decisive, without a playbook. Teams are expected to deliver more—with less clarity, less connection, and fewer resources.”

To help organizations overcome these challenges, FranklinCovey is hosting an exclusive webinar with Edmondson, Covey and Wiseman for a provocative conversation that will explore the hidden costs of uncertainty and how today’s best leaders are breaking through to become change agents during times of disruption.

Walker added, “Change isn’t the exception, it’s the rule. How organizations respond to disruptive moments along their journey will determine whether they simply endure the turbulence, or use it as a catalyst to evolve, adapt, and transform.”

The panel of experts will explore the three barriers no leader can afford to ignore in these uncertain times:

The Leadership Crisis: Why outdated leadership models are taxing performance and growth—and what leaders must do now to adapt.

The Engagement Recession: How exhaustion, disconnection, and cultures of caution are negatively impacting performance and morale—and how leaders can reignite commitment and resilience.

The Adaptability Dilemma: How over-analysis, misalignment, and chronic rigidity are stalling performance—and how great leaders move fast, build trust, and create clarity in times of disruption.

Amy C. Edmondson: Amy C. Edmondson is the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at the Harvard Business School, a chair established to support the study of human interactions that lead to the creation of successful enterprises that contribute to the betterment of society.

Edmondson has been recognized by the biannual Thinkers50 global ranking of management thinkers since 2011, and most recently was ranked #1 in 2021 and 2023; she also received that organization’s Breakthrough Idea Award in 2019, and Talent Award in 2017. She studies teaming, psychological safety, and organizational learning, and her articles have been published in numerous academic and management outlets, including Administrative Science Quarterly, Academy of Management Journal, Harvard Business Review, and California Management Review. Her 2019 book, The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation and Growth (Wiley), has been translated into 15 languages. Edmondson’s latest book, Right Kind of Wrong (Atria), builds on her prior work on psychological safety and teaming to provide a framework for thinking about, discussing, and practicing the science of failing well. First published in the US and in the UK (Penguin) in September 2023, the book is due to be translated into 24 additional languages and was selected for the Financial Times and Schroders Best Business Book of the Year award.

Stephen M. R. Covey: Covey is a New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Speed of Trust and Trust & Inspire. He is the former CEO of Covey Leadership Center, which, under his stewardship, became the largest leadership development company in the world. Stephen personally led the strategy that propelled his father’s book, Dr. Stephen R. Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, to become one of the two most influential business books of the 20th Century, according to CEO Magazine. As president and CEO of Covey Leadership Center, Stephen nearly doubled revenues while increasing profits by 12 times. During that period, the company expanded throughout the world into over 40 countries, greatly increasing the value of the brand and enterprise. The company was valued at $2.4 million when Stephen was named CEO, and, within three years, he had grown shareholder value to $160 million in a merger he orchestrated with Franklin Quest to form FranklinCovey. Stephen co-founded CoveyLink, a consulting practice, which focuses on enabling leaders and organizations to increase and leverage trust to achieve superior performance. Stephen merged CoveyLink with FranklinCovey, forming the Global Speed of Trust Practice, where Stephen serves as global practice leader. Learn More

Liz Wiseman: Wiseman is a researcher and executive advisor who teaches leadership to top organizations worldwide. She wrote the New York Times bestsellers Multipliers, The Multiplier Effect, and Wall Street Journal bestsellers Rookie Smarts and Impact Players. She is the CEO of the Wiseman Group, a leadership research and development firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. Some of her recent clients include Apple, AT&T, Disney, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Nike, Salesforce, Tesla, and X. Liz has received the top achievement award for leadership from Thinkers50. She has also been consistently named one of the world’s leading 50 management thinkers in its bi-annual ranking. Liz has conducted significant research in leadership and talent development. She writes for Harvard Business Review, Fortune, and various other business and leadership journals and is a frequent guest lecturer at Brigham Young University and Stanford University. She is a former executive at Oracle, where she worked as the Vice President of Oracle University and the global leader for Human Resource Development. Liz holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s in organizational behavior from Brigham Young University. Learn More

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

