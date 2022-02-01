Frank Roe Joins LastPass Board of Directors

Software leader joins LastPass’ board during time of critical growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LastPass has named Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear Software, to its board of directors. Throughout his nearly 25 years of experience as a technology leader and innovator, Roe has developed a comprehensive understanding of business complexities, the importance of collaborative leadership and the keys to creating sustained, long-term company growth through his previous positions, including those at Oracle and Rogue Wave Software.

“Frank holds an impressive track record of leading and overseeing successful growth strategies across software companies, all while delivering increasing value for customers,” said Karim Toubba, Chief Executive Officer at LastPass. “His background in leadership, coupled with his commitment to supporting innovative strategy and driving execution, make him a natural fit for the LastPass board of directors.”

In his position as a board member at LastPass, Roe is expected to help shape LastPass’ business management and strategic planning, as well as evaluate company performance and support key stakeholder relationships.

“It is an honor to join the LastPass board alongside a talented group of seasoned leaders,” said Roe. “The company’s vision of providing a more accessible and secure online world aligns seamlessly with my values, and I’m humbled to be joining a team committed to digital safety through innovative information security.”

In addition to his role as CEO of SmartBear, Roe also serves on its board of directors and is a strategic board advisor to Appsurify, software testing company focused on smarter, faster customer releases.

Roe joins other board members including John N Stewart from Talons Ventures, Andrew Kowal, Mac Fountain, Mike Kohlsdorf and Christine Wang from Francisco Partners, Jason Genrich from Elliott and Bruce Kenny from Evergreen Coast Capital.

About LastPass



LastPass is an award-winning password manager which has helped more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit www.lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Media



[email protected]