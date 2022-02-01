Framework Studio, the Award-winning Film/TV Creative Marketing Agency, Announces Merger With Core Creative Labs, the Premier Visual Effects/Experiential Live Event Producer

The joining of the creative teams will together form a powerhouse delivering bespoke marketing and experiential content to studios, streamers, tech stalwarts and brands

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corecreativelabs–Framework Studio CEO Rajan Patel and Core Creative Labs (Core) CEO Curt Apanovich announced today that Core will be merging into the Framework ecosystem.





Framework, formed in 2004, is an award-winning, end-to-end creative agency, specializing in creating high-end marketing content for entertainment brands, from ideation and scripting to remote and full-scale production and to time-sensitive post-production. Core, formed in 2016, is the home of creative technologists who produce groundbreaking live, virtual and experiential events and visual effects for clients ranging from film studios to tech startups; with specialization in live and virtual event production, projection mapping, holographic effects, lighting, sound and more.

Framework’s unique marketing videos often join major brands from different entertainment and sports verticals; including the NBA’s Steph Curry spot for Universal’s “Nope”; Core’s creative and technical production for its clients include the groundbreaking virtual events Netflix TUDUM and DC FanDome, together amassing millions of online media views. Collective Framework-Core clients include Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Warner Bros. Discovery, SONY, Viacom, ESPN, Fox Sports, Cadillac, AT&T, Verizon, Disney, NBC Universal, San Diego Comic-Con, Dell, NCAA, the NBA, an many others.

“We’ve loved all of our collaborations with Core,” said Framework CEO Patel. “Especially the way they challenge our creative boundaries so that we can always offer our clients fresh ideas. Now, having both teams under the same roof will be a complete game-changer. Technology is going to play an even greater role in the future of creative content and production, and this is just Framework’s first step in immersing ourselves more deeply in the world of tech and all the potential it brings to the table.”

Core CEO Apanovich added: “Framework and Core Creative Labs have been working closely together for years. Our teams and systems are already integrated to a high degree. Formalizing the partnership allows us to be one client-facing team, with the highest creative and production capabilities across the board.”

Core will be completely integrated into the Framework ecosystem, with all Core employees going under the Framework banner and the Framework purchase of Core’s extensive visual effects hardware and software systems. The expanded Framework will now have 45 full-time employees.

ABOUT FRAMEWORK STUDIO

Framework Studio creates premium, high-visibility content for top entertainment brands and beyond, with an emphasis on major film releases from studios and streamers alike. Framework has worked with A-list talent across all facets of the industry on marketing campaigns that raise awareness on socials, cable and network television. As a multi-phase creative agency, Framework provides all stages of content creation from ideation and scripting all the way through production and post-production, focusing on both custom shoots and broad content day productions for a variety of outlets across the life of a campaign. Over the years, Framework has built a reputation for our effective and thoughtful brand integrations—including numerous sports-affiliated partnerships. In short, the company comes up with ideas its clients love, and then turns them into beautifully finished spots as seamlessly as possible on tight industry deadlines. To see some of our favorite projects, please visit www.frameworkla.com.

ABOUT CORE CREATIVE LABS

Core Creative Labs designs experiences to engage audiences across all platforms. Starting with creative, Core designs content and technology to create maximum impact and excitement, bending reality to their will, and suspending disbelief. Core develops unique content and experiences for film studios, to tech startups. Core utilizes many different media servers, and is fluent in projection mapping, holographic effects, LED, lighting, sound and more. Whether it’s on-air, online, or a live event, Core is made of hands-on artists, always collaborative, and loves what it does. Core partners with incredible talent, produces what it designs, and the team is often called “Creative Technologists.” Core clients are agencies, producers, TDs, and internal brand teams who partner with Core throughout the process. For more, please visit www.corecreativelabs.com.

Contacts

Ross Johnson



Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877.947.2496