FOX Nation to Present New Series The Real Hatfields & McCoys: Forever Feuding on Monday, April 24th

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation will debut a new reality series entitled The Real Hatfields & McCoys: Forever Feuding on Monday, April 24th, announced Jason Klarman, the streaming platform’s president. Over the course of five episodes, the series will spotlight the modern-day Hatfields and McCoys whose notoriously violence-ridden relationship has taken a contemporary twist. From the families’ brutal disputes in the 1800s to current 21st century issues, the program, set in West Virginia, highlights their ongoing rivalry.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “This series is a modern day look inside one of the most historic and iconic feuds in American history. We’re thrilled to spotlight both of these families and provide our viewers with a unique twist on a classic, light-hearted reality show.”

Hatfield family members including Nancy Justus (the oldest surviving direct descendent of Devil Anse Hatfield), Missy Lester, Amber Bishop, Chad Bishop and Christopher Champagne will be featured on the program, while the McCoys’ Big Jim, Courtney Quick, Derek DeProspero, Casandra Champagne, James Quick and John Quick will appear. Additionally, Dean King, author of “The Feud: Hatfields and McCoys: The True Story,” will join the series to detail the families’ history.

The series is produced for FOX Nation by Flying Scoop Media & Entertainment, with Mark Finkelpearl and Nathaniel Starck as executive producers.

*Episodic details below

Part 1

Meet the modern-day descendants of the Hatfield and McCoy families. They’re still feuding, but not with guns. The Hatfields own a distillery and the McCoys an entertainment complex. They’ll each do whatever they can to make sure the other doesn’t succeed.

Part 2

Tensions fly when a Hatfield and a McCoy decide to get married. Casandra, a McCoy, wants the ceremony at Courtney’s new restaurant. Chris, Casandra’s fiancée and a Hatfield, has to break the news to his family that he is marrying a McCoy.

Part 3

Courtney, proprietor of McCoy Station, races against the clock to get the occupancy permit she needs to open her business. The only thing standing in her way is Fire Marshal Chris Hatfield. Meanwhile, the Hatfields have their own problems with fire.

Part 4

The grand opening ceremony for McCoy Station is less than 24 hours away and Courtney still needs to put the finishing touches on her business. The Hatfields have a launch party of their own as they introduce a new variety of moonshine.

Part 5

The big day has finally arrived with Chris and Casandra ready to tie the knot. Things have been relatively peaceful, but will the stress of merging the two families destroy the truce?

