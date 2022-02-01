FOX Nation to Premiere “Poison Ivy” With Pete Hegseth on Friday, January 19

Hegseth Sits Down with Students, Alumni, Professors, Scholars to Expose Anti-American and Anti-Semitism Epidemic in Higher Learning Institutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation will debut a new special examining the recent controversies surrounding Ivy League schools hosted by Pete Hegseth, announced by Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. Debuting on Friday, January 19, Poison Ivy will examine the discussions surrounding the shift in America’s most prestigious universities, which were once deemed the epitome of American academia, to their alleged decline with growing antisemitism, the rejection of Judeo-Christian values and the promotion of leftist political agendas. The special will feature interviews with students, alumni, professors, and donors who have been disappointed by recent events on the campuses. Former University of Pennsylvania trustee Vahan Gureghian, former University of Pennsylvania Donor David Magerman, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson, legal scholar Robby George, and others will provide their insight.





In commenting on the special, FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson said, “Pete brings an unmatched passion and personal connection to this special as someone who attended an Ivy League school and has written a best-selling book on education in America. His conversations will delve into the ongoing issues currently sweeping our nation.”

Hegseth added, “As a (recovering) Ivy League graduate and a father of seven children, I have been disheartened by the explosive and destructive developments that are playing out on campuses all across America. I look forward to sharing the thoughtful, raw and honest conversations that we uncovered when exploring the deterioration of these institutions.”

Since joining the network as a contributor in 2014, Hegseth has provided analysis and commentary across the network’s daytime and primetime programming and serves as the co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend alongside Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy. Recently, Hegseth hosted the FOX Nation special, The Miseducation of America which examined how the American education system has evolved over the last hundred years as well as the current state of the classroom, including the shift to more progressive content in today’s curriculum. The series was extended for a second season and aired as a primetime special on FOX News Channel. He is also the author of the #1 best-selling book “Battle of the American Mind, Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” which was written as a field guide for remaking K-12 school in the United States. Hegseth received a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government—which he mailed back to Harvard.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

