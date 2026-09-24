Four Wilson Whitaker Rynell Attorneys Named to 2026 Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Texas firm’s John Wilson and Jennifer Rynell selected to Super Lawyers; Leigh Whitaker and Kayla Holderman selected to Rising Stars

Four attorneys from WIlson Legal Group P.C (dba Wilson Whitaker Rynell), have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 editions of Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars, recognizing their work in intellectual property litigation, patent and trademark law, business litigation, family law, and complex civil litigation.

The honors reflect the depth of experience within the Dallas-based firm’s litigation, intellectual property, business, and family law practices, as well as the individual reputations its lawyers have earned among peers across Texas. The firm represents clients from offices in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, and in federal courts nationwide.

The firm’s 2026 honorees include:

John T. Wilson : Texas Super Lawyers – Intellectual Property Litigation, Family Law, Business Litigation

– Intellectual Property Litigation, Family Law, Business Litigation Jennifer M. Rynell : Texas Super Lawyers – General Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Intellectual Property

– General Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Intellectual Property Leigh Caudle Whitaker : Texas Rising Stars – Intellectual Property, Family Law, Estate & Trust Litigation

– Intellectual Property, Family Law, Estate & Trust Litigation Kayla Beth Holderman: Texas Rising Stars – Business Litigation, Civil Litigation, Family Law

John T. Wilson, founder and managing partner, was selected to Texas Super Lawyers for the third consecutive year (2024-2026). He is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a registered patent attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He is licensed in Texas and New York.

Jennifer M. Rynell, a partner, was selected to Texas Super Lawyers for the first time in 2026 after seven consecutive years on the Texas Rising Stars list (2009-2015). Her practice focuses on intellectual property litigation, general commercial litigation, and mergers and acquisitions.

Leigh Caudle Whitaker, a partner, was named to Texas Rising Stars for the sixth consecutive year (2021-2026). Her practice includes intellectual property, family law, estate and trust litigation, and general litigation.

Kayla Beth Holderman, an associate, was named to Texas Rising Stars for the second consecutive year (2025-2026). Her practice includes business litigation, civil litigation, and family law.

Selection to Super Lawyers begins with nominations from practicing lawyers and includes independent research and peer evaluation before a final review by a panel of attorneys. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service, recognizes no more than 5 percent of lawyers in each state. Rising Stars recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers who are 40 or younger or who have been in practice 10 years or less. The lists are published in Super Lawyers magazine and as a special advertising section in Texas Monthly.

The 2026 honors add to a series of individual distinctions earned by Wilson Whitaker Rynell lawyers, including prior Super Lawyers and Rising Stars selections and Mr. Wilson’s board certification in family law.

Wilson Legal Group P.C. is known across Texas for representing businesses and individuals in patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret matters; commercial and business litigation; family law, including divorce and child custody; and estate and probate disputes. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, the firm also maintains offices serving Houston and Austin.

“These honors belong to the clients who trust us with their businesses, families, and ideas,” said John T. Wilson, founder and managing partner of Wilson Legal Group P.C. “Super Lawyers is a peer-driven process, and it is meaningful that colleagues across Texas continue to recognize the depth of this team – from patent and trademark litigation in federal court to high-asset family law and complex business disputes.”

The Super Lawyers recognition also highlights the firm’s combined strength in high-stakes intellectual property litigation – including patent and trademark disputes in federal district courts and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit – and in Texas family law matters involving closely held businesses, intellectual property assets, and complex property division.

About Wilson Legal Group P.C.

Wilson Legal Group P.C., doing business as Wilson Whitaker Rynell, is a Texas law firm founded in 2003. Headquartered at 16610 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1000, Dallas, Texas 75248, the firm also serves clients from offices in Houston and Austin. Practice areas include intellectual property (patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets), business and commercial litigation, family law, and estate and probate matters. Website: www.wilsonlegalgroup.com | www.wwrlegal.com | 972-248-8080 | info@wwrlegal.com

Media Contact

John T. Wilson, Managing Partner

Wilson Legal Group P.C. (d/b/a Wilson Whitaker Rynell)

16610 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX 75248

972-248-8080 | info@wwrlegal.com

Disclaimer. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research, and peer reviews. No more than 5 percent of lawyers in Texas are selected to Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected to Rising Stars. Inclusion is not an advertisement of specialization except where a lawyer is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. John T. Wilson is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Unless otherwise indicated, the other lawyers named in this release are not Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

SOURCE: Wilson Whitaker Rynell

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