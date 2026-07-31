Fountain Asset Corp Announces Appointment of New CEO and Directors

Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Barratt as a director and the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and the appointment of Mr. Michael Shuh as a director of the Company, each effective as of July 31, 2026.

Mr. Barratt has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to fill the vacancy created by the previously announced departure of Mr. Andrew Parks as Chief Executive Officer effective as of July 31, 2026. Mr. Parks has also resigned as a director of the Company, along with Messrs. Michael Galloro, Paul Kelly and Morris Prychidny, all effective as of July 31, 2026. The board of directors would like to thank each of Messrs. Parks, Galloro, Kelly and Prychidny for their services to the Company and wishes them each well in their future endeavours.

Mr. Barratt has built a career as a global investor in private and public securities markets. Mr. Barratt was trained as an investor in the Principal Strategies group at Morgan Stanley & Co (“MS”), in New York. After a successful period at MS, Mr. Barratt returned home to Toronto, to lead the Relationship Investing group for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (“OTPP”). While at OTPP, Mr. Barratt established a reputation for strong investment performance, investment origination, network building and management leadership. Highlight investments in Mr. Barratt’s career including the successful recapitalization of First Data with KKR, the IPO of PRA Health Sciences, the acquisition of Mr. Cooper, the shareholder transition in Airbus, the value surfacing of MI Developments, the acquisition of Saks Inc., the distressed purchase of preferreds in Maguire Properties and the seed investment in XPO Logistics. Mr. Barratt started his career at CIBC Wood Gundy, in the 1990s, where he was involved on many high-profile capital markets transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Over his career, Mr. Barratt has had the opportunity to work internationally including in Toronto, New York, and Hong Kong. Mr. Barratt has also been quite active in Western Europe as well. Mr. Barratt has an MBA from the Wharton School, at the University of Pennsylvania, and an HBA degree from Ivey Business School, at the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Barratt currently teaches BUS 4595 – Fixed Income Securities and Markets at the Ivey Business School.

Mr. Shuh is a 25 veteran of the Canadian Capital markets with significant experience advising the financial services sector. Mr Shuh has been the CEO and Board Chairman for a number of special purpose acquisitions corporations which all completed qualifying transactions and was the market leading investment banker to the exchange listed investment funds sector. Mr. Shuh holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis School of Business and Economics and a Masters of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

For further information please contact Matt Davis at mdavis@fountainassetcorp.com or visit Fountain Asset Corp.’s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward‐Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Fountain Asset Corp.

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