FoundersX Ventures Opens NYC Office to Position at the Epicenter of Innovation

Strategic Expansion Enhances Support for NYC Portfolio Companies and Taps into NYU and Columbia University Innovation Hubs

FoundersX Ventures , a premier early-stage venture capital firm specializing in enterprise AI, robotics, fintech and healthcare, proudly announces the opening of its new office at 3 World Trade Center in New York City. This strategic expansion reinforces the firm’s commitment to the vibrant NYC tech ecosystem, positioning it at the epicenter of innovation with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline.

Tristan Staschik at FoundersX NYC office at 3 World Trade Center, NY.

The new office strengthens FoundersX Ventures’ ability to support its impressive roster of NYC-based portfolio companies, which includes:

Alinea Invest : A fast-growing investment platform for GenZ with 1M registered users.

Nitra : A fintech innovator revolutionizing spend management for healthcare providers to streamline operations and lower cost.

Linvest21.ai : An AI-native investment platform reshaping Wall Street and global asset management.

Jericho Security : A trailblazer cybersecurity firm protecting enterprises from deepfakes and AI phishing attacks.

Mbodi : An innovative robotics company building multi-agent systems transforming operation automation across industries.

Coursedog : A fast-growing academic operations platform for higher education institutions to improve efficiency, acquired by JMI Equity.

“New York City is a global powerhouse for tech innovation, and our new office at 3 World Trade Center positions us to engage more deeply with its dynamic startup community,” said Helen Liang, PhD , Managing Partner of FoundersX Ventures . “By forging partnerships with leading research labs and startup accelerators at NYU and Columbia University, we aim to empower the next wave of transformative founders and technologies.”

The firm is thrilled to welcome Tristan Staschik , a new investment partner based in the NYC office. A UC Berkeley graduate, Tristan brings to the table extensive knowledge of robotics, world modeling, and embodied AI, and is eager to connect with NYC’s tech founders. “I’m incredibly excited to join FoundersX Ventures and immerse myself in New York’s vibrant tech ecosystem,” said Staschik. “The opportunity to collaborate with innovative founders and leverage cutting-edge research from institutions like NYU and Columbia is inspiring. I look forward to supporting startups that are pushing the boundaries of AI and robotics, AI in Fintech, and beyond.”

The 3 World Trade Center office will serve as a hub for deal sourcing, portfolio management, and community engagement. FoundersX Ventures plans to host workshops, pitch events, and fellowship programs to connect with local entrepreneurs and researchers. This move aligns with the rapid growth of NYC’s tech sector, particularly in AI, fintech, and deep tech, where the firm has established a strong track record of identifying and scaling category-defining companies.

FoundersX Ventures continues to bridge the innovation ecosystems of Silicon Valley and the East Coast, leveraging its expertise to drive value for its portfolio companies and investors. The NYC office marks a significant step in the firm’s mission to support groundbreaking startups worldwide.

About FoundersX Ventures

FoundersX Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based, AI-first venture capital firm founded in 2016. With over 100 early-stage investments, including eight unicorns (e.g., Salt Security, Jeeves, Kapital) and 30+ companies each valued over $100M, the firm drives innovation in AI chips, enterprise AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital health. The VC firm, featured in WSJ Venture Capital Pro and Business Insider, leads seed-stage deals and co-lead A round deals. Besides Silicon Valley, the firm has offices in Cambridge / Boston and New York.

Media Contact:

Murray Newlands

Partner, Investor Relations

Email: murray.newlands@foundersx.com

Website: https://www.foundersx.com/

