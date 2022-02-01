FortuneCoins.com Partners with Mascot Gaming

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FortuneCoins.com is happy to announce a new partnership with the trusted online gaming provider, Mascot Gaming. With a successful year on its belt and over 1.2 Million registered users, the FortuneCoins.com platform is determined to grow with the very best — and Mascot Gaming fits that bill perfectly.

Mascot Gaming operates across Europe and North America, with more than seven years of experience in handling operations, games, promotions, and entire platforms in the iGaming industry. Mascot Gaming promotes unique visual effects, high-quality graphics, and seamless algorithms to create a gaming platform unlike any other. Its focus on partnerships and service aligns with Fortune Coins’ priorities. The company’s ambition to take its place in the market has brought it to build a harmonious relationship with Fortune Coins. Fortune Coins has confidence in Mascot Gaming’s professionalism after witnessing it over the years.

As the fastest-growing social casino in the US, Fortune Coins, exclusively partnered with Mascot Gaming, offers casino-style games players can access for free! All the best titles are available with only a few clicks, leading to a world of fun and entertainment.

Nikolay Lobov, Head of Sales at Mascot Gaming mentioned: “I am truly excited to have Fortune Coins as our partner! We are confident that our partnership will be mutually beneficial and create great opportunities for both parties. With our combined resources and expertise, we are sure to achieve great results in quick time! Thank you for trusting Mascot Gaming!”

Looking at the future, Fortune Coins looks forward to reaching the number one position among social casinos in North America. Currently, FortuneCoins.com platform has been in the market for less than a year and has already garnered more than a million registered American users. It’s only a matter of time before the casino rises to become the top choice across the United States.

The partnership with Mascot Gaming was praised by Fortune Coins’ Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Yuliya Ivanisova: “Mascot Gaming is a great brand to bring under FortuneCoins.com platform that offers exciting games to our players. Mascot Gaming will bolster our core offering and further defines our footprint in social casino market.”

Both sides are committed to continuing the mutual journey of providing the best free content in the social casino market. So, if you’re eager to play for free, look no further.

FortuneCoins.com is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

Mascot Gaming is a fruitful slot development studio on a mission to create entertaining slot games that provide players with exciting and thrilling experience. In its productions, Mascot Gaming combines striking visuals with clever math and sophisticated mechanics to create outstanding slots. Its team of expert developers regularly push boundaries, creating unique and innovative features such as Get&Play. For more information, visit https://mascot.games/

