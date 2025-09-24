Fortune Highlights “Smart M&A” in Building Products; Capstone Demonstrates It in Action

Recent third-party reports point to favorable conditions for scaled platforms in building products; Capstone continues to execute on opportunities across the sector

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today highlighted a Fortune Magazine article that reinforces the company’s M&A strategy. The article joins a recent Zonda report in a stream of third-party coverage affirming Capstone’s mission to build a scaled leader in the building products sector.

Key Highlights:

Validation of Strategy: Fortune calls consolidation in building products a “prime example of smart M&A,” noting that scale delivers supply chain, distribution, and market share advantages.

Discipline First: The article stresses the importance of discipline in M&A. Capstone has applied that discipline by executing all acquisitions at 4-6x EBITDA, enabling immediate revenue accretion and sustainable growth.

Proven Track Record: The analysis echoes a strategy already underway at Capstone, with four acquisitions completed to date and a strong pipeline of near-term targets.

Industry Tailwinds: Together with the recent Zonda report, the coverage highlights favorable conditions for scaled platforms positioned to capture market share and rising demand.

Capstone speaks often about its strategy, but for investors it is useful to see third-party analyses of the market forces behind the company’s approach.

A recent Fortune article describes how consolidation has fueled growth at Home Depot, one of the country’s largest building products distributors. Quoting analysts and senior executives, the piece reinforces the core tenets of Capstone’s market strategy, which has already produced four revenue-accretive M&A transactions to date.

Analysts cite consolidation advantages such as growing market share, expanding into new verticals, and strengthening supply chains and distribution networks – all results Capstone has achieved through its acquisitions to date. The article also stresses the importance of discipline in M&A. Capstone exercises discipline by targeting companies within a defined EBITDA range and deal structure, ensuring immediate revenue growth and shareholder value.

The article joins the recent Zonda report in offering third-party support for scaled platforms in building products. As Capstone continues to execute its strategy, the company will highlight this coverage to keep investors informed on sector dynamics and emerging opportunities.

Read the full article on Capstone’s website.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses

focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company’s strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Capstone Holding Corp.

investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com

www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company’s filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire