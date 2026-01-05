Formosa Interactive Becomes Arrival: An Innovative, Premier Global Gaming Division

Paul Lipson Named President of the New Interactive Brand

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Formosa Interactive has transformed into Arrival, a bold new identity built to exclusively serve the gaming and interactive entertainment sectors. Industry leader Paul Lipson has been appointed president of Arrival.

“The opening of Arrival is a definitive step in our commitment to the future of interactive storytelling,” said Bill Romeo, CEO of Streamland Media. “We recognize that the gaming industry requires a specialized partner that can scale with the increasing complexity and creative demands of modern development. With the evolution of Formosa Interactive into Arrival, we are creating a dedicated powerhouse that lives and breathes games from all angles.”

“Paul’s vision and leadership have been, and will continue to be, instrumental in building our interactive capabilities. He will now lead our team to the next level. No one is better suited to helm Arrival and guide its trajectory.”

Arrival is a comprehensive partner for developers and publishers, unifying global interactive talent under a single, cohesive banner. Building on the award-winning legacy of Formosa Interactive, the new bespoke division will provide end-to-end audio, creative services, and co-development solutions for the world’s most ambitious gaming franchises.

Lipson brings decades of experience to his new role as president. Previously, he served as senior vice president of Interactive at Formosa Group where, under his leadership, the division supported numerous AAA titles and established itself as a worldwide leader in game creative services and co-development innovation.

“I am incredibly honored to lead our talented global team as we embark on this new chapter,” said Lipson. “Arrival signifies more than a name change; it marks a new presence as a seamless extension of our partners’ creative teams. We are here to help publishers and developers reach new frontiers in immersion and player experience. Our journey as Arrival begins with the focus and determination to define what is possible in games and interactive media.”

Arrival will maintain its global footprint with state-of-the-art facilities in Los Angeles, Seattle, London and other key development hubs. The division will continue to offer the full spectrum of interactive services, including sound design, cinematic mix, music composition, voice-over production, engine integration, and custom code.

To learn more about Arrival, visit www.arrivalgc.com

About Arrival

Arrival is the dedicated gaming, interactive division of Streamland Media. Arrival partners with the world’s leading developers and publishers, delivering immersive audio, creative content, and technical solutions for video games and interactive experiences. With a global team of industry-leading artists and technologists, Arrival is committed to elevating the art of interactive storytelling.

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media is a global post-production company delivering picture, VFX, sound, and marketing services through its well-established industry brands. The company supports feature film, episodic, interactive, and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise, and customized solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media operates multiple locations worldwide, focused on meeting the unique needs of content creators.

