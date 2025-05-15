Former White House Physician Dr. Robert Darling Joins Get Thin MD as Chief Medical Officer and Equity Partner

Retired Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Brings Unparalleled Expertise to Leading Telemedicine Platform

Get Thin MD today announced that Dr. Robert G. Darling has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer and Equity Partner. A leader in telemedicine services, Get Thin MD connects qualified patients with licensed healthcare providers who offer access to GLP-1 medications and comprehensive wellness services. Dr. Darling, who previously served as Associate White House Physician to President Bill Clinton, brings decades of medical leadership experience to further strengthen the company’s commitment to patient-first healthcare delivery.

“Dr. Darling’s appointment represents a significant milestone in our company’s growth and underscores our dedication to providing the highest-quality telemedicine services,” said Cole Smith, CEO and co-founder of Get Thin MD. “His exceptional background in emergency medicine, preventive care, and public health will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and maintain our position as one of the most trusted telemedicine platforms in the industry.”

In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Darling will help address high-level patient care while ensuring Get Thin MD continues to make sound, evidence-based decisions regarding services offered to patients.

Dr. Darling brings an extraordinary medical background to Get Thin MD. As the first board-certified emergency medicine physician selected to serve in the White House Medical Unit, he provided primary care and protective medical support services to President Clinton, Vice President Gore, their families, and senior White House officials both at the White House and during international travel to over 40 countries. His experience includes practicing medicine aboard Air Force One and Marine One while collaborating with the U.S. Secret Service on presidential protection details.

Dr. Darling began his career as a Naval Flight Surgeon aboard the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN-71) where he cared for the ship’s crew and flew aboard tactical aircraft. Following his White House service, Dr. Darling held several distinguished positions, including Director of the Aeromedical Isolation Team at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), Director of the Navy Medicine Office of Homeland Security at the office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Navy, and Director of the Center for Disaster and Humanitarian Assistance Medicine (CDHAM), where he led healthcare reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan and worldwide humanitarian initiatives.

Most recently, Dr. Darling was appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Nutrition Association, where he contributes his expertise in preventive and integrative medicine to advance nutrition science and education. He also served as founder and Chief Medical Officer at Patronus Medical Group, a concierge healthcare practice and currently as Medical Director at Crisis24, Private Strategic Group.

“I’m excited to join Get Thin MD and contribute to their mission of providing accessible, high-quality telemedicine services,” said Dr. Darling. “The company’s commitment to evidence-based care aligns perfectly with my approach to medicine. I look forward to helping enhance patient outcomes through innovative telemedicine solutions that make healthcare more accessible and personalized.”

Get Thin MD has established itself as an industry leader with a 4.6 star rating on the highly trusted third-party review platform Trustpilot. The addition of Dr. Darling further demonstrates the company’s commitment to medical excellence and holistic, patient-centered care.

About Get Thin MD

Get Thin MD is a premier telemedicine provider dedicated to connecting eligible patients with licensed healthcare professionals specializing in medical weight loss. Through its innovative online platform, Get Thin MD offers access to evidence-based treatment plans, including GLP-1 medications, along with personalized wellness support. Committed to patient-centered care and clinical excellence, Get Thin MD has become one of the most trusted names in weight loss solutions. For more information, visit www.getthinusa.com.

