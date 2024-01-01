Former Meta VP Joe O’Keeffe Joins Phosio as Executive Chairman

CORVALLIS, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phosio, a leader in proprietary lens coating materials for lightweight AI-enabled eyewear, today announced that Joe O’Keeffe, who previously served as Vice President of Research at Meta, has joined the company as Executive Chairman.





O’Keeffe is widely recognized for display and optics innovation across startups and big tech. At Meta, he led the display and optical systems R&D for next-generation Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, playing a key role in shaping Orion glasses, regarded as one of the most advanced pieces of hardware ever built. Prior to Meta, he founded and scaled photonics companies, including InfiniLED (acquired by Meta).

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe to this pivotal moment in our growth,” said Omid Sadeghi, CEO of Phosio. “His expertise in optics and business will be instrumental in accelerating our mission. We believe AR glasses will be the next breakthrough in consumer electronics, fueled by advances in AI. With major players like Apple, Google, and Meta racing to develop their own AR glasses, the market is poised for rapid growth and mainstream adoption, provided the form factor and pricing align with consumer expectations.”

Phosio addresses a critical gap in the AR wearables market. Most AR glasses today offer only audio-based features, while models with integrated displays remain too bulky and expensive for mainstream use. Phosio’s breakthrough thin-film materials enable compact, high-performance displays that are practical for consumer devices. This innovation allows manufacturers to deliver AR glasses with integrated displays in lightweight, stylish form factors, and at prices accessible to a broad market.

“I’m excited to join Phosio and contribute to their advanced materials technology platform,” said O’Keeffe. “Phosio’s approach has the potential to transform how we interact with AI through AR glasses in everyday life.”

About Phosio

Phosio develops advanced lens coating materials that enable immersive visual experiences through lightweight AR eyewear. Its proprietary thin-film platform integrates high-performance displays into everyday glasses, enabling consumer electronics companies to deliver practical, affordable AR glasses with integrated displays.

For more information, visit www.phosio.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Phosio Corporation



Email: info@phosio.com

Phone: 541-713-1322