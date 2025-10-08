Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records(TM) with 20,021 Visitors

By winning the Guinness World Records™ for “Largest attendance at a Forex Event” & “Most Exhibitors at a Forex Event“, the 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai this year is announced as the world’s largest event in forex & online trading industry.

The historical event, Forex Expo took place in Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) on 6-7 October 2025 with 262 Exhibiting companies and 147 Industry Experts as speaker from over 100 Countries making the world’s largest exhibition and conference in online trading industry.

The record was achieved during Forex Expo Dubai, as footfall reached 20,021 visitors that comprises of 16,994 online traders/investors, 671 IBs/Affiliates and 2,356 business professionals, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the financial powerhouse of the Middle East.

Early this Monday, Dubai Police noted traffic congestion around the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as large crowds arrived for Forex Expo and two other concurrent events, highlighting the venue’s growing role as a hub for international gatherings.

Niyaz Mohamed from Forex Expo Team added “This achievement goes beyond numbers – it reflects Forex Expo Dubai’s position as a global platform for innovation and finance. We’re honoured to set new benchmarks for the forex industry.“

