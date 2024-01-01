FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean to Focus on Integrated Production Suites and HVS-Q12 Video Switcher at SET Expo

FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) will showcase several turnkey broadcast and video production suites with centralized control during SET Expo 2025, running August 19-21 in Sao Paulo. Several integrated packages running on Insight servers will feature: the two M/E HANABI HVS-Q12 video switcher, the HVS-490 video switcher, the FA-1616 multi-channel processor, the ClassX Liveboard graphics playout engine, the FOR-A IMPULSE live production platform, and viztrick AiDi intuitive On-Device AI solution.

FOR-A LAC will exhibit within the booth of partner company LineUP (Booth #35).

While integrated packages will be front and center, the big new product news for FOR-A LAC at the show is the HVS-Q12 – a powerful 3G-SDI switcher that’s software upgradable to 12G-SDI. “At just 4RU, it’s a very compact package with great versatility,” said Mario Rodriguez, Sales Director, FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean. “With its feature set, ease of use, stability, cost- and space-efficient design, the HVS-Q12 is a true game changer for live event and broadcast TV producers. The ‘Q’ in its name stands for ‘quantum.’ It’s certainly a quantum leap in design for our HANABI Series.”

The switcher was designed from the ground up for live event production and broadcast control rooms. It provides up to 60 inputs and 30 outputs in 3G mode and up to 42 inputs and 21 outputs in 12G. Four keyers come standard for HD/3G, and it’s expandable up to eight (HD/3G) and up to four keyers for 12G transmission. An enhanced, intuitive web GUI, initially developed for the HANABI HVS-190S/190I and HVS-490, supports an enhanced creative workflow. Adding to the switcher’s flexibility is an IP interface for both Dante and NDI® support – a feature also found on HANABI HVS-190S/190I and HVS-490 Series switchers.

The flagship HVS-490 3G/4K switcher has 16 video inputs and is expandable to 40. Integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers reduce the amount of equipment required for live production. And MELite™ technology extends the HVS-490’s 2 M/E performance to 6 M/E.

viztrick AiDi is a new intuitive On-Device AI solution that operates without internet connectivity, processing video in real-time with low latency. Trained on over a half century’s worth of archived footage, it enables face and object recognition, graphic synthesis, and sports player tracking.

FOR-A IMPULSE (Integrated Media Platform with UnLimited StructurE) features signal processing, multi-view, switching, graphics, audio mix, and media player as software function nodes. Operators connect nodes at very intuitive manner by using the live production platform’s graph editor to create production pipelines.

The FA-1616 multi-channel processor showcases FOR-A’s software-defined approach with its “anything in, anything out” architecture supporting up to 32 streams, including both SDI and IP. Latest enhancements include expanded format support and improved integration capabilities.

FOR-A will also highlight the LiveBoard graphics playout software from ClassX. LiveBoard will be shown integrated with MOS protocol working within an SNEWS newsroom control system. ClassX LiveBoard software perfectly fits into workflows where the operator needs to trigger broadcast graphics playout from a FOR-A video switcher. The FOR-A video switcher and LiveBoard are connected to the FOR-A ControlPanel Connector via TCP/IP.

FOR-A LAC’s intuitive solutions offer a seamless migration path for all flavors of IP and feature full support for SMPTE ST 2110 standards.

“FOR-A’s strength lies in its ability to provide end-to-end systems tailored to the unique demands of the Latin American and Caribbean markets,” added Rodriguez. “Whether our clients are building a mobile unit in Colombia or upgrading a 4K studio in São Paulo, our integrated approach offers better value, simpler operation, and greater profitability for system integrators and broadcasters alike.”

Visit FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean during SET Expo in August to see how a complete, integrated broadcast solution can elevate your production capabilities while maximizing your ROI.