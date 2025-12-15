For A Bright Future Foundation Announces 2025 Single Parent Household & Families Scholarship Recipients

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundation For A Bright Future (“For A Bright Future”) (“FABF”), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved students, has announced the 2025 recipients of its prestigious Single Parent Household & Families Scholarship. This year’s awardees include Dulce Ponce-Rafael, Lily Waller, Nathan Okubazgi, Tamara Green, and Taylor Green — five exceptional students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and sustainability.

The Single Parent Household & Families Scholarship For A Bright Future is designed to support outstanding students from underserved communities who demonstrate academic excellence and a passion for innovation, education, and social impact.

Dulce Ponce-Rafael is studying Elementary Education at Florida Southern College. Fueled by perseverance and resilience through various challenges, she is committed to becoming a teacher in her hometown – a meaningful way to give back to the community that profoundly shaped her childhood.

“Receiving this award shows that my dedication to school, family, and my passion to become an educator have not gone unnoticed. All the efforts from my mother show the dedication of single parents to providing their children with a better future,” said Dulce Ponce-Rafael.

Lily Waller is pursuing a degree in Computer Science at Southern Arkansas University, where she maintains a 4.0 GPA while actively participating in multiple extracurricular activities. Next year, she plans to travel to Japan to gain hands-on experience in Animation through her college’s Honors Department, aiming to refine her skills and become an Animator who illuminates complex issues and fosters meaningful, informed conversations.

“This scholarship means so much to me in supporting my dreams of continuing my computer science degree at Southern Arkansas University, and with my degree, I’m hoping to work to impact positive change with companies around the world. I am so grateful and thankful to have received this,” said Lily Waller.

Nathan Okubazgi studies Computer Science at Virginia Tech. This degree is a crucial steppingstone for his future goal of developing a digital platform called “ConnectEd,” which would provide free, high-quality educational resources and mentorship for underserved students. By bridging the educational gap, Nathan aims to empower students from low-income backgrounds to achieve their full potential.

“To me, this scholarship is a reminder that my hard work is paying off. It gives me the support I need to keep pushing toward my goals,” said Nathan Okubazgi.

Tamara Green is pursuing a degree in Nursing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Inspired by her mother’s resilience in living with a chronic illness, Tamara aspires to become a pediatric travel nurse, dedicated to delivering medical care and support to underserved communities, especially to some of the most vulnerable patients: children.

“A scholarship is more than financial support; it’s a vote of confidence in my potential and a steppingstone toward achieving my dreams. It lets me know what someone sees me and the hard work I’m putting in,” said Tamara Green.

Taylor Green studies Public Health at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Motivated by her personal experience with the healthcare system, Taylor is focused on Global Public Health and Maternal and Child Health. She hopes to use her master’s degree in contributing to maternal health policy and community-based research, creating programs that protect and empower mothers.

“This scholarship means so much because everything I do is for my daughter. It reminds me that even when the journey feels heavy, there are people who see my effort and want to help me keep going,” said Taylor Green.

In 2025, FABF received over 10,000 applications nationwide, highlighting the critical need for educational support. Scholarships are awarded through a rigorous review process led by Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, alongside a dedicated Single Parent Household & Families selection team of industry experts, including: Deanna Dawson, Director of Social Media and Influencer Marketing at Zenni Optical; Judy Stubbs, Retired Therapist; Patricia Peterson, Assistant Clerk, Office of the Clerk of the Board, Board of Supervisors for the City and County of San Francisco; and Tracy Halasz, Vendor Management & Procurement Tech at Paramount Global..

Gina Rogoto, FABF’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, oversees the outreach and selection process that ensures scholarships reach the most deserving candidates.

Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundation For A Bright Future (“For A Bright Future”) (“FABF”) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF’s mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.fabff.org/.

