FOR-A Announces First Alfalite Sale to Live Event Production Company in the U.S.

White Tie Productions Selects 120 Alfalite LED Panels; Video Walls Based in Phoenix and Orlando Locations Will be Shipped Nationwide

Cypress CA, August 16, 2023 – Premier live event production company, White Tie Productions, purchased 120 Alfalite Litepix Series panels, making them the first live event company in the U.S. with Alfalite LED panels. It marks the second sale in the U.S. for the new FOR-A/Alfalite alliance. Headquartered in Phoenix with a second office in Orlando, White Tie will have 60 panels based in each location. The screens will be shipped to customers throughout the U.S. The walls will be showcased in White Tie’s Phoenix studios when they are not out on live productions.

White Tie specializes in creating large-scale events for non-profit and corporate associations. Company President Ross Snyder wanted his customers to have the best available video wall technology. In the past five years, Snyder believes they’ve rented almost every major LED display on the market. After he saw the Alfalite video wall at the NAB show in April, he knew he’d purchase the screens for White Tie. “When you see an Alfalite wall in person, it’s unique,” explained Snyder. “You can talk about LED all day long but until you see a camera pointed at it, you can’t fully understand how well constructed it is. These panels have an almost 180-degree, crystal-clear viewing angle, which is unlike any other LED.”

Behind-the-scenes during a recent White Tie Productions event



When not being used for customer events across the country, White Tie will house 60 1.9mm pixel pitch Litepix ORIM screens at its Phoenix location, and 60 2.6mm pixel pitch screens Litepix ORIM screens at its Orlando office. The Phoenix office has a 2,500 square foot streaming studio, where the White Tie team will utilize the 1.9mm video wall on set for virtual programming as well as live event rentals.

“It used to be that you didn’t go below 2mm on a portable wall for fear of damage,” said Snyder. “But with the ORIM on the 1.9’s, you get a really sharp on-camera image in a very well protected panel. Having fine pixel pitch displays on a live event is a game changer for the high-end shows we do. What we can do now in a live, studio setting is light years ahead of what was possible before.”

Snyder attributes Alfalite’s patented ORIM (Optical Resin Injection Module) technology with changing the way he’ll be able to produce A/V for live events. ORIM offers viewers a 175-degree viewing angle with perfect precision and no color degradation. ORIM technology also contributes to the durability of the panels. They can withstand water and physical constraints that would scratch (or worse) inferior screens.

“The diodes in panels are notorious for getting beaten up, particularly around the corners,” said Snyder. “ORIM is the most unique protection method I’ve seen. The FOR-A and Alfalite team at NAB were hitting the panels, running a ring across them, and nothing happened. Any other LED would have broken pixels immediately.”

White Tie Productions (left to right): Jaime Gutierrez, AV Technician; Nick Zawisa, AV Technician; Chey Tietje, Event Operations Manager; Chris Kirma, Production Operations Manager; Nate Arnold, Lead Audio Engineer; Ross Snyder, President; Allen Ellis, VP of Technology and Design; Emily Goode, VP of Creative; and Aaron Phoenix, Specialty Camera Operator

With its Stack System (no tools required) design and front or rear panel access, the screens are a snap to install and maintain. They can be built into any size of LED wall or volume, creating virtual production and augmented reality spaces ideal for broadcast, corporate and educational applications.

“They’ve thought of everything,” said Snyder. “From the overall structure of the panel to the stacking and rigging hardware, the quality of the power supply, down to the data cable being permanently attached, it’s designed for use in live events. They looked at everything we need for live shows and integrated it into their walls.”

“As a company, White Tie pushes the boundaries, always searching for the best systems for their clients,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A Americas. “Ross and his team have been incredibly busy this past year and were looking for something that would make their live event stand out. That’s exactly what the quality and durability of Alfalite panels provide.”

The LED displays will be delivered to both White Tie locations in September.

