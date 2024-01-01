FOR-A America to Show Commitment to U.S. Broadcast Market and to ‘Connecting the Present, Building the Future’ at NAB Show New York

As a testament to its commitment to the broadcast market, FOR-A America will bring several popular and future-facing technologies to the NAB Show New York, running October 22-23 at the Javits Center in New York City. Embracing the theme ‘Connecting the present, building the future,’ FOR-A America will demonstrate solutions that seamlessly integrate established broadcast infrastructure with forward-looking innovation. On hand will be the On-Device AI solution – viztrick AiDi, provided in collaboration with Nippon TV; the software-based live production platform – FOR-A IMPULSE ®, and the 1 M/E, NDI ® -compatible HVS-190 video switcher series.

“Broadcasting is evolving fast, and ‘Connecting the present, building the future’ means giving our partners the confidence to embrace that evolution,” said FOR-A America President and COO Satoshi Kanemura. “FOR-A IMPULSE, viztrick AiDi, and the HVS-190 series are proof that we’re ready to lead the way.”

Fresh from a TV Tech Best of Show award at the NAB Show 2025 and BIRTV 2025 award, FOR-A IMPULSE (Integrated Media Platform with UnLimited StructurE) represents the evolution of broadcast production. It is a software-based production platform that consolidates functions provided by FOR-A products (and other vendors) into one host machine. Signal processing, multi-view, switching, graphics, audio mixing, and media playback become software nodes that operators connect via an intuitive graph editor to create production pipelines. The “station in a box” concept eliminates hardware constraints and enables flexible remote operation via web browser from virtually any location.

NAB Show New York visitors can also see a demo of the new On-Device AI solution, viztrick AiDi, which enables face and object recognition, graphic synthesis, and sports player tracking. It operates without internet connectivity, processing video in real-time with low latency. The system’s player tracking capabilities allow operators to draw directly on screen while automatically following moving players or objects. Real-time speed quantification emphasizes the brilliance of athletic performance, while distance and angle analysis tools highlight player skills instantly. The system’s facial recognition technology enables the display of player profiles without interrupting live game coverage.

Unlike cloud-based alternatives, the system’s on-device processing ensures consistent performance regardless of internet connectivity, making it ideal for outside broadcast environments and remote production scenarios.

“viztrick AiDi represents a fundamental shift in how AI can enhance sports broadcasting,” said Kanemura. “By operating entirely on-device without internet dependency, it provides broadcast-grade reliability while delivering intelligent automation that empowers creative teams to focus on storytelling rather than routine tasks.”

Viztrick AiDi and FOR-A IMPULSE will be shown by appointment only during NAB Show New York. Schedule a demo here.

FOR-A’s popular HVS-190 1 M/E video switcher will be on display in the MarkerTek booth (#652). The HVS-190 series supports NDIhigh-bandwidth and NDI HX2 input and output and comes standard with 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interfaces. The series features frame synchronization and processing amplification on all inputs and is available in two models. The HVS-190I has an integrated main unit and control panel, while the HVS-190S has a separate control panel from the main unit. The series has event memory and macro functions, making it easy to set up the switcher for live performances. The HVS-190 switchers are equipped with FOR-A’s FLEXaKEY™ technology, which transforms a traditional AUX bus into a functional mix effects with cuts, mix, wipes, keys, and DVE including full preview.

Attendees can experience FOR-A America’s latest innovations at the NAB Show New York, with appointment-only demos of viztrick AiDi and FOR-A IMPULSE, and the HVS-190 video switcher on display in the MarkerTek booth (#652).

NDI is a registered trademark of Vizrt NDI AB.