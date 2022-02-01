Football DataCo expands official data partnership with Genius Sports to include sub-second, skeletal tracking for the English Premier League

Football DataCo extends official tracking partnership established with Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum technology in 2019, covering all Premier League matches

New agreement includes a sub-second tracking feed and an innovative skeletal tracking partnership with future benefits for fans, media, and broadcast, teams and coaches

Genius Sports is the incumbent long-term official betting data and integrity partner to Football DataCo

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched an expansion of its Official Tracking Data partnership with Football DataCo (“FDC”), the data rights holder of UK soccer, to capture sub-second and skeletal tracking data across the Premier League (“PL”).

Genius Sports will continue as the Official Tracking Provider of FDC through its Second Spectrum technology. Already installed in every PL ground, Genius Sports’ technology is powered by state-of-the-art computer vision and AI and will now, automatically capture sub-second positional data on every player and the ball.

FDC will also work with Genius Sports to develop and exploit skeletal tracking data for the benefit of the PL, fans, media partners and broadcasters. These new insights will create new opportunities for media partners and power richer fan experiences which could include dynamic, interactive metaverse applications that allow fans to put themselves directly into the action and control how they experience the game.

Global broadcast partners of the PL can access a suite of data-driven augmentation solutions, helping to bring their programs to life with live statistics and metrics including player speeds and shot velocities. PL clubs will also be able to deploy Genius Sports’ advanced Insight feed to enhance performance through rich team and player metrics, integrated with machine-learned video indexing.

Adrian Ford, General Manager of Football DataCo, commented: “Technology continues to drive how data is collected, analyzed and presented. Working with Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum technology enables Football DataCo to be at the cutting edge of what is possible, and we look forward to developing new ways of using data for our stakeholders.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, added “This partnership is an important next step in demonstrating the way data and advanced technology can amplify storytelling and fan engagement. Genius has believed deeply in this vision for many years, which is now becoming a reality in partnership with Football DataCo and the Premier League. We’re incredibly excited to work on solutions to enhance how the most popular league in world soccer is consumed by millions of passionate fans worldwide.”

Genius Sports is also FDC’s exclusive supplier of official live data to the global sports betting sector, providing the fastest, most accurate feed on all competitions organized by the PL, English Football League and Scottish Professional Football League.

About Genius Sports



Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About Football DataCo



Football DataCo was formed in 2001 by the professional football leagues in England and Scotland to protect, market and commercialise their official match related data.

Working with the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and a series of partners, Football DataCo oversees the collection, management and distribution of the League’s official event and performance data worldwide.

Football DataCo also protects the copyright of Premier League and EFL still action images, and runs the online media accreditation tool for journalists and photographers to apply to attend their matches.

Contacts

Press:



Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer



+1 (202) 766-4430



[email protected]

Investors:



Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager



+1 (954)-554-7932



[email protected]