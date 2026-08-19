FoodRGB, a natural food color manufacturer and natural food color supplier serving customers worldwide, today announced the expansion of its all-natural food coloring portfolio into a full ten-color spectrum: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple, Pink, Brown, Black and White. It’s available as both food coloring powder and liquid concentrate. The rollout positions Foodrgb as a one-stop natural food color distributor for manufacturers looking to move away from petroleum-based synthetic dyes, and yes, that change is basically the point.

With regulatory scrutiny still growing, and consumer demand pushing the food and beverage industry to ditch synthetic dyes from their formulations, manufacturers feel the heat to locate natural alternatives that match what those dyes used to deliver, like color punch, stability, and overall cost. FoodRGB, a natural food color manufacturer, says its proprietary processing approach, including gentle physical extraction from its own plant sources, is meant to help narrow that difference. It aims to deliver colors that stand up to heat and light, and the company claims the shelf life performance can meet or even outdo some synthetic counterparts, while also avoiding the off odors that often show up with many plant-based pigments.

The expanded line now pulls in the company’s turmeric extract manufacturer expertise, bringing Turmeric Color for warm yellow and orange shades, and then red cabbage concentrate for natural reds, pinks, and purples. Those two options are, according to the company, among the most asked for natural pigments from its customers.

“Our goal is to give formulators a color for each application and every constraint, not only a shade that seems close on a swatch card,” said Jianjun Wen, Ph.D., CEO of FoodRGB. “With the full spectrum now available in both powder and liquid formats, our R&D and regulatory teams can align with a customer’s existing process rather than having to ask them to redesign everything so they can end up with a natural color solution that works at scale. “

Built for Every Application

The expanded color line is set up for use across beverage, confectionery, dairy, baked goods and snacks, frozen foods, savory, meat and poultry, plant-based products, pet food, nutraceuticals, and specialty applications. One of the food color suppliers that manufacturers tend to turn to for both standard and custom shades, FoodRGB’s technical team works with customers’ R&D departments straight on to dial in formulations for their exact processing conditions, from high-heat baking to cold chain beverages. They also help reduce the sensitivities that historically made natural colorants hard to scale, and yes, that matters a lot in real production. The company operates as a food coloring powder supplier and food color powder source for manufacturers who want consistent, straightforward ingredients to dose, and it also functions as a natural food coloring wholesale partner for customers ramping up production volume steadily.

Certified for Global Supply Chains

FoodRGB has a stack of certifications, like GFSI, FSSC 22000, SQF, KOF-K Kosher, Halal, Non-GMO Project Verified, CCOF Organic, and SEDEX, and the company is BBB accredited, which helps it support manufacturers that need to reach both domestic and overseas markets. Those credentials are one of the reasons that food and beverage brands so often mention FoodRGB as a natural food color supplier, able to satisfy worldwide compliance demands at scale.

Availability

Samples from FoodRGB’s natural color line are now available for food, beverage, and nutraceutical manufacturers to request at foodrgb.com/request-a-sample, or something like that. If you’re looking for food coloring powder suppliers, a dependable natural food color distributor, or a long-term wholesale ally for natural food coloring, you can ask for samples right through the company website.

About FoodRGB

FoodRGB is a natural food color manufacturer and natural food color supplier for natural food colors plus natural sweeteners, based out of Anaheim, California, and yes, serving food and beverage manufacturers all around the world. They’re supported by over 100 years of combined team experience, and they also have a very dedicated research and regulatory staff. FoodRGB works alongside formulators from early concept development, all the way through large-scale production. Since it’s one of the natural food color suppliers people trust for both custom formulations and standard formulations, the company carries product lines like Sweetism natural sweeteners and Organixing natural colorants.

Company Details

Company Name: FoodRGB

Contact Person: Jianjun Wen

Email: sale@foodrgb.com

Address: 3860 E Eagle Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807, California, United States

Website: https://foodrgb.com/

SOURCE: FoodRGB

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