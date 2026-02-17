Food Culture Inc. Secures US$1 Million Commercial Line of Credit

Facility Intended to Support Working Capital and 2026 Purchase Order Activity

Food Culture Inc. (OTCMarkets:FCUL) (“FCUL” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a revolving commercial line of credit agreement providing for borrowings of up to US$1,000,000.

The facility is intended to finance purchase orders, inventory acquisition, and related working capital requirements as the Company advances planned 2026 product initiatives. Advances under the line will be secured by inventory and trade receivables, and are corporate obligations of the Company. Each advance initially matures 150 days from funding and converts thereafter into a six-month amortized repayment schedule.

The Company believes the facility provides access to working capital to support production and distribution planning activities.

Ruben Yakubov, Chairman of Food Culture, commented, “This credit facility represents an important step in strengthening our financial foundation as we move into a critical execution phase. With structured access to working capital now in place, we are better positioned to support production, align distribution relationships, and introduce our branded portfolio to the U.S. retail market in a measured and responsible manner. We look forward to updating shareholders as each initiative progresses.”

Operational Update

The Company is coordinating production, regulatory preparation, and supply chain alignment for multiple branded beverage initiatives anticipated for staged introduction during 2026.

Engagement of co-packers with negotiated pricing structures

Alignment with bottle, label, and packaging suppliers for 2026 production

Advancement of TTB approvals and state re-registration processes

Finalization of insurance coverage through U.S.-based brokers

Ongoing work related to distribution planning and logistics

The Company has reached commercial terms with a U.S.-based distribution partner, subject to final documentation and implementation.

The Company intends to stage product introductions across multiple time periods in 2026 in order to align production timelines, regulatory processes, and distribution readiness. Management plans to issue follow-up news releases over the coming weeks and months introducing each branded product as they are presented to U.S. distributors for potential retail market placement.

Management’s approach is focused on phased execution, inventory management, and measured capital deployment as market introductions progress.

About Food Culture Inc.

Food Culture Inc. operates in the food and beverage sector and owns Distill Brands International (“DBI”), a brand-focused beverage company engaged in premium spirits, wine, and ready-to-drink product development aligned with sports and entertainment markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, financing availability, product introductions, regulatory approvals, and distribution arrangements. Words such as “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to regulatory approvals, production timing, market conditions, distribution acceptance, and access to capital, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

