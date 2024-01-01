Fontana Forni Launches Elysia: Italian-Made Outdoor Modular Kitchens

Modular Line Expands Fontana’s Legacy of Craftsmanship Into Full Outdoor Living Spaces









FLORENCE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For over 75 years, Fontana Forni has been synonymous with exceptional Italian craftsmanship. Best known for its handcrafted outdoor ovens, Fontana proudly introduces Elysia, a new line of modular outdoor kitchens that extend the brand’s legacy into full outdoor living.

Our steel ovens are a representation of Italian culture, built around a passion for delicious food and meaningful conversation. Elysia carries that tradition forward—with modular kitchens that are as beautiful as they are functional, offering a true gathering space for family and friends.

“With Elysia, we’re extending the experience beyond the oven—to the entire kitchen,” says Jeremy Lande, CEO of Fontana Forni USA. “It’s about creating a space where food, family, and great moments come together.”

Designed for both performance and personalization, each Elysia kitchen is fully modular, with quick assembly and versatile layout options that can adapt to any outdoor space or budget. Each module is crafted from galvannealed steel, powder-coated for durability, and available in 30 color options with customizable cabinetry and countertop selections.

“Our goal was to build something adaptable and long-lasting—just like our ovens,” said Philip Laing, VP of Fontana Forni USA. “Elysia delivers on that promise, with beautifully made units that fit together seamlessly.”

Compatible with Fontana’s top-selling ovens—including the Maestro 60 Gas Oven, Margherita Wood Oven, and Firenze Hybrid Oven—the Elysia line supports a wide variety of layouts with fridge modules, storage, open shelves, soft-close drawers, and even Lynx grill integration.

Elysia is as functional as it is beautiful. Key features include:

All-Weather Tough : Galvannealed steel with a durable powder coat finish is built to withstand harsh winters and year-round exposure.

: Galvannealed steel with a durable powder coat finish is built to withstand harsh winters and year-round exposure. Custom Countertop Ready: Optional scratch-resistant Neolith surfaces, or use your own. Designed for seamless compatibility.

Optional scratch-resistant Neolith surfaces, or use your own. Designed for seamless compatibility. Refined Functionality: Soft-close hinges and drawer slides, with interior-access adjustable feet for seamless leveling.

Soft-close hinges and drawer slides, with interior-access adjustable feet for seamless leveling. Rear Ventilation: Back panel vents support safe, efficient appliance performance.

Fontana’s online 3D configurator allows customers to preview their design in real time using Augmented Reality, making customization simple and intuitive.

www.fontanaforniusa.com/collections/outdoor-kitchens

ABOUT FONTANA FORNI

Based in Florence, South Carolina, Fontana Forni USA is the exclusive North American distributor of Fontana ovens—handcrafted in the Marche region of Italy. Known for pioneering the first indirect-combustion wood-fired oven, Fontana leads in performance and design.

Fontana offers hybrid ovens that run on wood or gas (propane/natural gas) and is the exclusive U.S. distributor of Saputo Stones—artisan-crafted baking stones that deliver true Neapolitan results at 900°F without burning. From pizza and steaks to bread and desserts, Fontana ovens—and now Elysia kitchens—bring professional results to your backyard.

Follow Fontana Forni @fontanaforniusa on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter.

