Fonic Opens A PMC Equipped Dolby Atmos Studio

Audio post-production facility Fonic has chosen PMC monitors for its new Dolby Atmos mixing studio, which recently opened in East London.

The studio, which was built to meet growing demand for Dolby Atmos mixing, is equipped with a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos system consisting of PMC6 monitors for the left, right and centre channels, a PMC8SUB, and PMC Ci45 and Ci30 monitors (four of each) for the surround channels. It complements Fonic’s other audio facilities, which include five sound editing suites, a foley studio, and an isolated voice over booth.

Fonic’s owner Barnaby Templer, who also has PMC monitoring in his studio in Muswell Hill, says PMC was the obvious choice for the new facility.

“As a leading sound design post-production house with a rich pedigree, we don’t compromise on the quality of our output or the quality of the technical equipment that we use in our studios,” He explains. “I chose PMC monitors for the new studio because I really like the off-axis sound they deliver. There is a real warmth to PMC monitoring and a wealth of harmonics that make them great to work with, especially over long periods of time. We are all very pleased with the audio quality the new system delivers.”

Founded by Templer and Jake Roberts in 2004, Fonic has helped numerous creative teams win prestigious accolades including Baftas, Cannes Lion awards and multiple Film Festival and Film Awards from around the world. Based at Hackney City Farm, a wonderful rural oasis in the heart of London, Fonic provides quality audio for many production companies including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon, and Mattel. It has also worked with advertisers representing major brands such as Jaguar, Rolex, Land Rover, Kellogg’s, Yakult and Chipotle and on feature films such as Rose Play Julie, which was voted one of the top 50 films of 2021 by The Guardian.

However, it is in the area of children’s television that Fonic really excels. Along with Thomas & Friends (originally known as Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends) and Hey Duggee, Fonic has also been working with Astley Baker Davies, the creators of Peppa Pig, since the first series of this award-winning show. To date it has provided all the sound design, mixes and deliverables on over 350 episodes and counting.

“All that Fonic has achieved has been made possible by investing in equipment and people with extraordinary talents and years of experience,” Templer says. “Our new Atmos studio represents a major upgrade and a significant investment in our future. Atmos is there to stay. It is what clients want and we needed to be able to meet that demand.”

Templer adds that directors love the new studio because it has such a strong creative vibe. “We have a working relationship with Point1Post in Boreham Wood and we often take cinematic clients there so they can reference and review their projects in a 45-speaker theatre,” he says. “The audio mixed on the PMC monitors in our new Atmos room translates perfectly on the larger system, and that is very satisfying.”

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.